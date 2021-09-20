Globe Telecom Upgrades Network for 5G with Infinera’s Auto-Lambda Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Globe Telecom, Inc. (Globe), a major provider of telecom services in the Philippines, deployed Infinera’s Auto-Lambda solution, featuring autotuneable optics, to upgrade its existing 4G access and aggregation networks and in anticipation of providing future 5G services. By upgrading its access network with Infinera’s autotuneable optics technology, Globe can deliver more capacity on its existing network and scale to address bandwidth growth within its current network architecture while reducing both capital and ongoing operational expenses.



Globe is the leading mobile network operator in the Philippines and offers one of the largest fixed line and broadband networks in the country. With what is believed to be the industry’s first widescale deployment of autotuneable optics over sophisticated amplified ring architectures, Globe is advancing innovation in its access network to address growing capacity demands while evolving its previously deployed IP network to support the increasing demands in mobile backhaul capacity for 5G. Utilizing Infinera’s Auto-Lambda solution, Globe can easily plug autotuneable dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) optics directly into its existing aggregation and access nodes, allowing its network to automatically tune each of the optical signals to the appropriate wavelength, which significantly simplifies deployment while increasing capacity.

“In today’s environment, our customers are always online and want unhindered access and capacity. As one of the leading telecom services in the Philippines, we seek the best technology to support our nation’s connectivity needs,” said Jaeson Evangelista, Head Transport Planning at Globe Telecom. “Our network requires a solution that is easy to deploy and scalable to meet the increasing capacity needs of our customers. We chose Infinera’s Auto-Lambda solution because it provides the innovation and benefits our network needs, from operational simplicity and ease of deployment to cost savings and eliminating the need for new networking hardware. Additionally, Infinera’s autotuneable optics provide a unique solution that enables DWDM upgrades directly into third-party devices in our network, making installation and deployment easy for our engineers.”