Cerence Powers Conversational AI in Audi e-tron GT and Audi Q4 e-tron

Natural language voice controls enable intuitive control of key features and functions as in-car experience takes center stage in next-gen electric vehicles

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced its continued work with Audi to power the in-car assistant platform for the new Audi e-tron GT and the much-anticipated Audi Q4 e-tron compact electric SUV, providing voice-powered access to key features and functions like navigation, media, air conditioning and heating, phone calling and text messaging, and more. Audi’s ongoing partnership with Cerence for intuitive, natural interaction in the e-tron GT and Q4 e-tron is indicative of the rising importance of the in-car experience in the next generation of innovative electric vehicles.

Activated with a simple “Hey, Audi,” Audi’s voice dialog system currently deployed across the automaker’s lineup, leverages speech recognition, natural language understanding (NLU), text-to-speech (TTS), and speech signal enhancement from Cerence for a conversational, intuitive in-car experience. Part of a multi-level digital operating and display platform, Audi’s in-car assistant understands a variety of queries and commands spoken in everyday speech, including those relevant for electric vehicles such as, “Where is the nearest charging station?” Further enhancing the human-like interaction, the assistant can even collaborate with the driver, asking questions, allowing for corrections, and offering multiple responses to queries. A hybrid system with both cloud-based and embedded elements means drivers are never left without key capabilities, even in areas of low or no connectivity.

“It’s exciting to see design, performance and technology come together to redefine the electric mobility experience in Audi’s new models,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “We are proud to continue our work with Audi and support their commitment to innovation as they create the next generation of uniquely Audi experiences for their drivers.”

The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi Q4 e-tron are available for configuration. For more information, visit www.audi.com.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and nearly 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

