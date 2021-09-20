WillScot Mobile Mini Acquires Three Leading Regional Storage Services Companies

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that it closed the acquisitions of American Mobile Leasing, Inc., Equipe Container Services, Inc. d/b/a Moveable Container Storage (MCS), and Saf-T-Box, LP. The transactions were funded with cash on hand and borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit agreement. Combined, these acquisitions add about 11,000 storage units in the Company’s existing U.S. markets.



Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to welcome the employees of American Mobile Leasing, Equipe, and Saf-T-Box to the WillScot Mobile Mini family. Each company is a highly respected peer and strengthens our position in key markets across the United States. These acquisitions are consistent with our growth strategy, allowing us to extend our ‘Ready to Work’ value proposition to new customers and further expand our industry leading fleet availability and service capabilities. They also highlight the scalability of our technology platform, which allowed us to integrate seamlessly this morning and provided employees and customers access to our systems on day one post-closing. We will continue to make smart organic and inorganic investments in our business, while applying technology and our commercial and operational best practices to amplify returns. Again, welcome to our new team members. I look forward to their contributions as we collaborate together on the exciting opportunities ahead.”