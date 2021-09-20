RAPT Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST.



To access the live webcast or subsequent archived recording of the company presentation, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.