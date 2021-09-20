New Research from Brian Pasch Enterprises Shows High Quality of AutoWeb’s Click Traffic for Dealers and OEMs

Recent Report Validates High Engagement of Company’s In-market Vehicle Buyers

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions, today announced the results of a research report conducted by Brian Pasch Enterprises (BPE) focused on the quality of its click traffic generation product. The detailed report and accompanying visual components provide a number of insights into the high value of AutoWeb’s audience and its consumer engagement levels, validating the high caliber of the company’s traffic platform.



“We appreciate that such a well-respected industry expert was able to evaluate our click traffic and confirm the high level of value we’re providing our dealers, as this reflects our deep focus on delivering the most effective and highest performing solutions,” said Dan Ingle, COO of AutoWeb. “Click traffic is a vital part of a balanced retail automotive marketing strategy and delivers a quantifiable contribution to sales totals. By leveraging the trackability of this spend to optimize performance, we’re able to help dealers realize their marketing goals.”

AutoWeb retained BPE to conduct in-depth research on the company’s click traffic generation product to identify how it fits into the larger conversation of assisting dealers in managing their online businesses to drive sales growth. In addition to incorporating its own recent research on traffic acquisition, BPE surveyed existing AutoWeb customers, tested claims of how the product works, and generated analytics reports to verify the actual delivered value matched AutoWeb’s promotional collateral. The overall goal of the research was to enable BPE to accurately evaluate how AutoWeb’s click traffic product performs for dealers in real world implementation.

BPE’s recent research into consumer phone calls generated by dealer-funded Google SEM campaigns showed that consumer intent was a mix of sales, parts and service and administrative calls. Most notably, during BPE’s assessment of Google SEM traffic for dealers, it found that less than 13 percent of all Google SEM driven phone calls were attributed to an active vehicle shopper.

“Dealers using Google SEM are essentially paying for consumers to look up a dealership name, address or phone number, and make vehicle service appointments—which is not an effective use of their marketing spend,” said Brian Pasch, founder of BPE and PCG Companies. “Alternatively, when we evaluated AutoWeb’s click traffic product, we saw much more impressive levels of quality, value and shopper interaction, thus lowering a dealer’s cost to generate a vehicle sales opportunity. When comparing click-based advertising, it’s important to inspect conversion outcomes and traffic quality, not simply quantity.”