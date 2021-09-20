checkAd

Green Stream Holdings Announces Completion Of Soil Borings For Solar Farm Canopy Construction Site

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Company Previously Engaged Structural Engineering Technologies, P.C. (SET) For Engineering & Test Boring Services; SET Is 80-Year-Old Firm Nationally Renowned For Its Structural And Foundation Engineering Services

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that the soil boring testing has been completed for the Metropolitan Avenue, Queens, NY. Now the Company can proceed to the construction phase for their Solar Farm canopies at the site.

CEO James DiPrima said: “The completion of this step will now allow us to enter into the construction phase on this site… with our other sites quickly following suit.”

SET’s  two principals have over 80 years of combined experience in all facets of structural and foundation Engineering. S.E.T., P.C. has blended traditional, practical engineering skills with modern technological tools in a single firm that provides efficient and cost-effective solutions for all phases of a project.

​S.E.T., P.C. is not your typical structural engineering firm, but rather a rapidly growing design firm that provides demolition, structural, foundation, geotechnical, civil and environmental, value engineering, and forensic engineering services, as well as engineering support services for owners and contractors, interface with and obtaining approvals from NYC Department of Buildings (Excavation Unit, Concrete Enforcement Unit, Forensic Unit, etc.) and NYC Transit Authority.

S.E.T., P.C. has also expanded into directly providing soil borings, soil testing, underground environmental services, optical and vibration monitoring services, precondition surveys of existing facilities, and project management/advisory services for the support of excavation, foundation, and superstructure phases of your project.

The Company had previously engaged SET for the Preparation and Submission of Geotechnical Reports, based on Soil Borings, and samples taken by SET’s driller. Report contained all pertinent new building data, brief site history, description of site geology, analysis and description of Soil Borings, and recommended foundation types for proposed new building. Approximately twelve (12) Soil Borings will be made for this site and were to be installed to an anticipated depth of 30 feet below grade. All Borings were installed to their desired anticipated depth, bedrock or refusal, whichever comes first.

