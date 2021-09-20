Century Announces Results of 2021 Shareholder Meeting

checkAd

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Global Commodities Corporation (“Century” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders that was held on September 20, 2021 in Hong Kong, China.

The Company is pleased to report that, as in prior years, a very high shareholder response was achieved, with 89.850% of Century’s outstanding shares having been voted at the meeting.   At that meeting, the shareholders:

  • set the size of the Board of Directors at seven members;
  • elected the Board of Directors; and
  • re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors for the upcoming year.

Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was confirmed as and set at seven (7). The voting results on this matter are as follows:

Setting the Number of Directors at 7
FOR 88,348,831 100.000%  
AGAINST 50 0.000%  
ABSTAINED 0 0%  

* % results rounded to 0.000%.

Election of Directors

Century’s shareholders accepted management’s nominations for election to the Company’s Board of Directors with overwhelming support. All of the nominees served as directors of the Company prior to the meeting and were re-elected as directors until the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders. The voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Director FOR AGAINST ABSTAINED
Sandy Chim 88,205,800 99.838%   143,081 0.162%   0 0%  
Howard Bernier 88,348,831 100.000%   50 0.000%   0 0%  
Hua Bai 88,205,800 99.838%   143,081 0.162%   0 0%  
Jionghui Wang 88,348,831 100.000%   50 0.000%   0 0%  
Yiyan Chen 88,205,800 99.838%   143,081 0.162%   0 0%  
Gloria Wong 88,348,831 100.000%   50 0.000%   0 0%  
Jianlong Yang 88,205,800 99.838%   143,081 0.162%   0 0%  

* % results rounded to 0.000%.

Re-appointment of Auditors

At the meeting, the Company’s shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the 2021-2022 financial year. The voting results on this matter are as follows:

Re-appointment of Auditors
FOR 88,503,931 99.998%  
AGAINST 0 0%  
ABSTAINED 2,050 0.002%  

* % results rounded to 0.000%.

ABOUT CENTURY

Century Global Commodities Corporation (TSX:CNT) is primarily a resource exploration and development company with a large portfolio of multi-billion tonne iron ore projects in Canada, mostly discovered by its own exploration team. It has other non-ferrous metals properties under exploration as well as a well-established food distribution business (Century Food) in Hong Kong.

The Joyce Lake DSO Iron Ore Project

Joyce Lake, our most advanced project, is a DSO (direct shipping ore) project in Newfoundland and Labrador, close to the town of Schefferville, Quebec which is serviced by a rail link directly to ocean shipping iron ore ports at Sept-Îles. A new 43km dedicated haul road will be constructed to connect the Project to the rail link. The Project has completed feasibility and permitting studies and can be brought to production within approximately 30 months.

Century Food

Century Food is a subsidiary operation of the Company which it started a few years ago and is a value-adding marketing and distribution business of quality food products sourced from such regions as Europe and Australia and sold in the Hong Kong market.

For further information please contact:

Sandy Chim, President & CEO
Century Global Commodities Corporation
416-977-3188
IR@centuryglobal.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS “FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION” WITHIN THE MEANING OF CANADIAN SECURITIES LEGISLATION. THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF CENTURY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION INCLUDES INFORMATION THAT RELATES TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, CENTURY’S OWNERSHIP AND PLANS FOR THE SPIN-0UT, INCLUDING LISTING ON THE ASX, FINANCING AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE JOYCE LAKE IRON ORE PROJECT, INCLUDING PROJECTIONS AS TO THE TIME FRAME FOR DEVELOPMENT, CAPITAL COSTS, OPERATING COSTS AND THE RELATED INTERNAL RATES OF RETURN, PAYBACK PERIODS AND PROJECT NET PRESENT VALUES. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION IS BASED ON, AMONG OTHER THINGS, OPINIONS, ASSUMPTIONS, ESTIMATES AND ANALYSES THAT, WHILE CONSIDERED REASONABLE BY CENTURY AT THE DATE THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION IS PROVIDED, ARE INHERENTLY SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, CONTINGENCIES AND OTHER FACTORS THAT MAY CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS AND EVENTS TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION. THE RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, CONTINGENCIES AND OTHER FACTORS THAT MAY CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION MAY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, RISKS GENERALLY ASSOCIATED WITH CENTURY’S BUSINESS, AS DESCRIBED IN CENTURY’S ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARDLOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE CENTURY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS. 


Wertpapier


