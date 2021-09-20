Kratos Delivers First Order to Northrop Grumman for U.S. Army’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) Prototype Program

Kratos’ OpenSpace products will provide virtualized processing to support the TITAN space-ground system

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today they have successfully delivered the first set of products to support the U.S. Army Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) space-ground system prototype, which is being developed by Northrop Grumman. The purpose of the TITAN system will be to provide near-real time data to commanders at all levels for timely targeting solutions. Northrop Grumman was selected by the Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Army Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (TENCAP) office to develop prototype Space to Ground TITAN systems.



As part of this effort, Kratos’ OpenSpace quantum and SpectralNet products will provide virtualized downlink processing for the TITAN space-ground prototypes. Kratos was selected to the Northrop Grumman TITAN team due to the OpenSpace products’ ability to virtualize uplink/downlink processing while meeting Space, Weight, and Power (SWAP) requirements. The Kratos products will enable the demodulation of downlinks from multiple commercial satellite systems.