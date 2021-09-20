GBT Announces Participation at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 2:40 p.m. ET.



The fireside chat will be webcast live from GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.