Cerus Corporation Announces INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex Customer Presentations at SABM Virtual Annual Meeting 2021

On Thursday, September 23, Cerus will host an industry workshop, “Clinical need for and experience with the new Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex),” from 1:00-1:30p.m. EDT featuring two hospital customers currently using INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex.

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced its participation in the Society for the Advancement of Blood Management (SABM) Virtual Annual Meeting, which is scheduled for September 22-25, 2021.

The workshop will feature the following presentations:

“Optimizing Massive Transfusion Protocols (MTP) in the Pediatric Setting” Nicole Lea, MSN, APRN; Transfusion Safety Officer, Texas Children’s Hospital

“Introduction of INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex into our Transfusion Service” Hedyeh Shafi, MD; Medical Director, Clinical Laboratory and Transfusion Service, Assistant Chief of Service, Department of Pathology, Kaiser-Permanente, Los Angeles

“Introducing a New Cryoprecipitated Coagulopathy Treatment: INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex” Nadia Keltner, MSc, PhD; Associate Director Therapeutics Market Development, Cerus Corporation



To register for the annual meeting, including the industry workshop and additional SABM events, please visit https://sabm.org/annual-meeting/. Additionally, a replay of the industry workshop presentations will be available at https://intercept-cryoprecipitation.com/resources/news/.

Cerus received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2020 for the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation, which is used to produce INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex as well as Pathogen Reduced Plasma, Cryoprecipitate Reduced. The INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation was previously granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation based on its potential to improve treatment of massive hemorrhage, a life-threatening medical condition. In August, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) granted a New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) as well as a HCPCS Level II P-code for INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex.

Founded in 2001, SABM is a professional society dedicated to improving patient outcomes through optimal blood management. SABM’s mission is to improve health, increase safety and reduce healthcare costs through the advancement of scientific knowledge and practice in patient blood management. Its members are comprised of blood center and hospital blood banking leaders who are focused on incorporating a range of blood management strategies with a vision of making comprehensive patient blood management the global standard of care.

SABM’s annual meeting includes over 400 attendees from more than a dozen countries around the world.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005316/en/