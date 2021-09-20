NextGen Healthcare Appoints David Sides President and Chief Executive Officer

NextGen Healthcare President & CEO, David Sides (Photo: Business Wire)

Sides brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare information technology and product innovation. He is a strategic, results-oriented global executive with a proven track record of leading growth and margin expansion. Most recently he served as Chief Operating Officer of Teladoc Health, the global leader in virtual care, where he led the Company’s worldwide commercial and operations teams. During his tenure at Teladoc, revenues doubled in 2020 and are on track to exceed $2 billion in 2021.

“David’s appointment marks the conclusion of a successful CEO search process, during which we evaluated a number of highly qualified candidates over the past weeks. David stood out as the ideal person to serve as NextGen Healthcare’s CEO and guide our next stage of growth and success,” said Jeffrey H. Margolis, Chair of the Board of Directors. “With David on board, NextGen Healthcare has a powerhouse management team that defines what leadership should look like: continuing stability in operations and customer delivery, upgraded strategic industry knowledge, and a seasoned and experienced leader as CEO.”

“NextGen Healthcare has an incredible future as we partner with our clients to improve their productivity and patient outcomes,” said Sides. “Investments made over the past five years in talent and technology position NextGen Healthcare in the sweet spot of long-term industry trends, such as connected health and population health analytics. I am energized by the Company’s work to capitalize on these trends and empower the transformation of ambulatory care. Together with NextGen Healthcare’s talented employees, I am committed to accelerating NextGen Healthcare’s growth and value creation by ensuring we remain the trusted partner of choice for our valued clients.”