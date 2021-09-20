Bright Machines Introduces Brightware Studio to Liberate Factory Automation

Today, Bright Machines, an innovator in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, announced the launch of Brightware Studio, a new software offering that liberates manufacturers from the constraints of traditional factory automation and introduces a new self-service capability that enables flexible automation at greater speed and lower cost.

Brightware Studio provides additional functionality to the Bright Machines Microfactory – the company’s flagship solution which combines intelligent software and modular building blocks to automate repetitive assembly and inspection tasks. Based on a modern, low/no code workflow, Brightware Studio is operated using an intuitive user interface, giving production line operators and technicians the ability to easily program, run, analyze and debug the assembly process on the factory floor.