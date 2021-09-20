checkAd

Bright Machines Introduces Brightware Studio to Liberate Factory Automation

Today, Bright Machines, an innovator in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, announced the launch of Brightware Studio, a new software offering that liberates manufacturers from the constraints of traditional factory automation and introduces a new self-service capability that enables flexible automation at greater speed and lower cost.

Brightware Studio provides additional functionality to the Bright Machines Microfactory – the company’s flagship solution which combines intelligent software and modular building blocks to automate repetitive assembly and inspection tasks. Based on a modern, low/no code workflow, Brightware Studio is operated using an intuitive user interface, giving production line operators and technicians the ability to easily program, run, analyze and debug the assembly process on the factory floor.

“Software-driven automation has proven to be one of the most effective ways for manufacturers to stay resilient and competitive in today’s unpredictable economic environment,” said Amar Hanspal, CEO & Co-founder, Bright Machines. “Brightware Studio elevates our current microfactory offering with enhanced software functionality that equips customers with the flexibility to quickly respond to changing consumer demands.”

New features include:

Functionality that empowers everyone in the factory:

  • “Self-serve” process optimization: Once a Bright Machines Microfactory is deployed to a customer facility, onsite operators and technicians can use Brightware Studio to easily make changes or add steps to the line – including reconfiguring assembly instructions or adjusting device settings – to ensure an optimal production process from start to finish.
  • Reduced vendor dependency: Unlike traditional automation, Brightware Studio’s self-service capabilities means manufacturers are no longer reliant on the support of technical experts, system integrators, or other automation vendors to make changes, thereby improving their ability to respond to market changes and increase the overall efficiency of their lines.
  • Advanced customization: Within the unified dashboard, users can set up customized warnings, alerts, and diagnostics to tailor their automation experience.

Smart automation that is up and running in minutes:

