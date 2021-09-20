Herc Holdings Announces Investor Day Weblink Registration Details

Herc Holdings Inc. ( NYSE: HRI ), one of the leading equipment rental suppliers, will host an in-person and live virtual Investor Day today, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM EDT. Management participants include Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer; Aaron Birnbaum, senior vice president and chief operating officer; Mark Irion, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Elizabeth Higashi, vice president, investor relations and sustainability.

https://hercrentals.connectid.cloud/register

The presentations will be followed with questions from participants in the room and from those participating via weblink, time permitting.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 280 locations in North America. With over 56 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsR, our industry specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Herc Holdings’ 2020 total revenues were approximately $1.8 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005265/en/