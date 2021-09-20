Lineage to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 27, 2021

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Brian M. Culley, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference in a fireside chat hosted by Kristen Kluska, Director, Equity Research on September 27th, 2021 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Interested parties can register to view both the on-demand and live industry presentations on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website.