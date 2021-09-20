checkAd

Charles River Launches First Annual Healthcare Collaboration Report

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today released the results from its first annual Healthcare Collaboration Report, which identified Americans’ perceptions of healthcare’s strengths and weaknesses, general knowledge of drug and vaccine development, as well as respondents’ key future priorities. The survey, conducted in May of 2021 with The Harris Poll, polled more than 1,500 Americans and found respondents want to see industry players working together, with 64% saying the quality of healthcare would improve with more collaboration.

“Working from early-stage research all the way to drug manufacturing, Charles River is in a unique position to understand and appreciate the importance of collaboration across the healthcare industry,” said Jim Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Charles River Laboratories. “The scientific community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated just how powerful it is when stakeholders across healthcare work closely together. We developed, approved, manufactured, and distributed vaccines at record speed. This report is an important lens into the public’s perception of the industry and why a commitment to maintaining this collaborative effort will be so critical for a strong healthcare system in the future.”

Healthcare is broken, collaboration is key to remedy

The survey identified that one in three Americans (34%) believe the cost of healthcare is the biggest problem facing the system, followed by the high cost of prescription drugs (18%). Still, it is believed that collaboration has the potential to transform the industry, with 90% of Americans agreeing it will take a united effort of all key players to improve the healthcare system.

Other key findings on the potential impact of collaboration across the healthcare industry include:

  • 52% say that closer collaboration would increase the amount of healthcare innovation.
  • Most (84%) also agree greater collaboration across all groups involved in healthcare would help new drug development move more quickly.
  • The government is most likely to be assigned with the responsibility for improving the state of U.S. healthcare (39%), but the government is also the group least likely to be trusted to do what’s best for Americans – less than half (46%) trust the government somewhat or completely to do so.

Americans’ industry knowledge presents opportunity for education

