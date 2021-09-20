checkAd

BigBear.ai to Hold Analyst Day on September 22, 2021

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, and GigCapital4, Inc. (“GigCapital4”; Nasdaq: GIGGU, GIG, GIGGW), a private-to-public equity (PPE)TM entity also known as special purpose acquisition company, will hold a virtual Analyst Day on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 for financial analysts and investors.

Event details:

  • Wednesday, September 22, 2021
  • 10:00am ET to 12:00pm ET
  • Presentations and question-and-answer session with BigBear.ai and GigCapital4 executives
  • The live webcast and replay will be available on the BigBear.ai website: https://bigbear.ai

The event will include presentations from BigBear.ai and GigCapital4 leadership, including: Dr. Reggie Brothers, Chief Executive Officer, BigBear.ai; Josh Kinley, Chief Financial Officer, BigBear.ai; Brian Frutchey, Chief Technology Officer, BigBear.ai; and Dr. Raluca Dinu, Founding Managing Partner of GigCapital Global and CEO of GigCapital4.

BigBear.ai and GigCapital4 announced a proposed business combination on June 4, 2021. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About BigBear.ai

A leader in decision dominance for more than 20 years, BigBear.ai operationalizes artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through its end-to-end data analytics platform. The company uses its proprietary AI/ML technology to support its customers’ decision-making processes and deliver practical solutions that work in complex, realistic and imperfect data environments. BigBear.ai’s composable AI-powered platform solutions work together as often as they stand alone: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).

BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the U.S. Federal Government, as well as customers in the commercial sector, rely on BigBear.ai’s high value software products and technology to analyze information, identify and manage risk, and support mission critical decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.

