Bayer Plans Phase 3 Study for Finerenone in Non-Diabetic Kidney Disease
(PLX AI) – Bayer extends clinical development program for finerenone with Phase III study in patients with non-diabetic chronic kidney disease.Phase III study to investigate the efficacy and safety of finerenone in addition to guideline-directed …
- (PLX AI) – Bayer extends clinical development program for finerenone with Phase III study in patients with non-diabetic chronic kidney disease.
- Phase III study to investigate the efficacy and safety of finerenone in addition to guideline-directed therapy, on the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in patients with non-diabetic CKD
- The primary objective of the study is to demonstrate superiority of finerenone over placebo in delaying the progression of kidney disease in these patients
- The primary outcome measure is the mean rate of change in kidney function over time (estimated glomerular filtration rate, eGFR slope) from baseline to month 32
- Finerenone is an investigational, non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid (MR) antagonist that has been shown in preclinical studies to block harmful effects of MR overactivation
