Bayer Plans Phase 3 Study for Finerenone in Non-Diabetic Kidney Disease Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 14:08 | 43 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 14:08 | (PLX AI) – Bayer extends clinical development program for finerenone with Phase III study in patients with non-diabetic chronic kidney disease.

Phase III study to investigate the efficacy and safety of finerenone in addition to guideline-directed therapy, on the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in patients with non-diabetic CKD

The primary objective of the study is to demonstrate superiority of finerenone over placebo in delaying the progression of kidney disease in these patients

The primary outcome measure is the mean rate of change in kidney function over time (estimated glomerular filtration rate, eGFR slope) from baseline to month 32

Finerenone is an investigational, non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid (MR) antagonist that has been shown in preclinical studies to block harmful effects of MR overactivation



