Bayer Plans Phase 3 Study for Finerenone in Non-Diabetic Kidney Disease

Autor: PLX AI
20.09.2021, 14:08  |  43   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bayer extends clinical development program for finerenone with Phase III study in patients with non-diabetic chronic kidney disease.Phase III study to investigate the efficacy and safety of finerenone in addition to guideline-directed …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer extends clinical development program for finerenone with Phase III study in patients with non-diabetic chronic kidney disease.
  • Phase III study to investigate the efficacy and safety of finerenone in addition to guideline-directed therapy, on the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in patients with non-diabetic CKD
  • The primary objective of the study is to demonstrate superiority of finerenone over placebo in delaying the progression of kidney disease in these patients
  • The primary outcome measure is the mean rate of change in kidney function over time (estimated glomerular filtration rate, eGFR slope) from baseline to month 32
  • Finerenone is an investigational, non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid (MR) antagonist that has been shown in preclinical studies to block harmful effects of MR overactivation


Wertpapier


