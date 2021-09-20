checkAd

Chinook Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Chinook management is scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit – live fireside chat on Wednesday, September 22nd at 11:35 am EDT

  • 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – live fireside chat on Tuesday, September 28th at 2:40 pm EDT

Chinook will also participate in 1x1 meetings through Oppenheimer and Cantor Fitzgerald.

To access the live webcasts and subsequent archived recordings of these and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcasts will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com. 

Contact:
Noopur Liffick
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
investors@chinooktx.com
media@chinooktx.com




