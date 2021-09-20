Foresight CEO Letter to Shareholders

When we founded Foresight in 2015, we anticipated that autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles would one day become the dominant modes of transportation on the world's roads and railways. The development of these technologies is now reaching a crucial tipping point, as advances in 5G connectivity and edge computing will lead to groundbreaking achievements for autonomous vehicles. We believe that autonomous and semi-autonomous modes of transportation will be ubiquitous within the next five years.

Our Innovation

Foresight's solutions ensure that specific autonomous and semi-autonomous modes of transportation - including automobiles, trains, and drones - have the ability to detect and classify any prospective dangers on the path ahead. These systems help to ensure safe passage not only for the vehicle itself, but also for those in the area surrounding the vehicle. As autonomous and semi-autonomous modes of transportation become part of our everyday lives, their adoption will depend on public trust in their safety and reliability. I believe Foresight's solutions are an essential component in delivering that trust.

Our Sales Cycle

Just as the public is still coming to understand the potential value of autonomous transportation, the world's leading manufacturers are still studying the many components and technologies which will comprise the autonomous vehicles of the future. In our current sales cycle, we are demonstrating to those vehicle manufacturers that Foresight's QuadSight(R) vision system represents the gold standard for stereo vision systems in the autonomous and semi-autonomous markets. As the need for advanced technological solutions becomes more and more imperative, these decisions are not taken lightly by vehicle manufacturers, and the process of demonstrating the superiority of our technology will take place as the market continues to evolve over the next months and years. The ongoing results inspire our confidence and indicate to us that we are getting closer to wider adoption and are well positioned to address the market's needs. We continue to generate interest from vehicle manufacturers in the United States, China, Europe and Asia, that order our prototype system for evaluation and testing. Additionally, the satisfying progress with Elbit Systems, our partner in the defense market, demonstrates that the promise of our technology extends beyond passenger vehicles to include the massive markets for defense and industrial vehicles.