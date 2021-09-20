checkAd

Quanterix Hosts Webinar with Leading Pathologist from Emory Medical Laboratories

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, presented a webinar on Sept. 16, 2021, hosted by Kevin Hrusovsky, Quanterix Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, with leading pathologist Dr. John Roback, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Executive Vice-Chair for Clinical Operations, and Medical Director for Emory Medical Laboratories, that discussed implementation of a broad SARS-CoV-2 screening program for Emory students, faculty and staff, enabling a safe return to campus-based learning.

The webinar, “COVID-19 Testing in a Residential University Setting,” opened with a presentation from Hrusovsky, who shared a vision for advancing preventative medicine and precision health through early disease detection paradigms enabled by ultra-sensitive biomarker measurements in neurology, oncology and infectious disease, including COVID-19. Dr. Roback shared experiences of the Emory team navigating the challenges associated with establishing a rapid, high-throughput, accurate COVID-19 testing program to enable a safe, in-person learning experience for the Emory community. Dr. Roback described the critical role Simoa SARS-CoV-2 N Protein assay played in the Emory program, which has screened more than 120,000 students, staff and faculty samples at Emory University to-date.

“It was a pleasure to host Dr. Roback and give the broader community an opportunity to learn from his expertise using the Simoa SARS-CoV-2 N Protein assay to screen an asymptomatic university population as a key line of defense in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hrusovsky. “The best practices shared by Dr. Roback inform our approach not only for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, but also to provide a roadmap for advancing precision health and early detection in the areas of highest need, including neurology and oncology.”

The webinar, which provided an orientation of the disruptive Simoa technology, discussed emerging dynamics of the pandemic including the effects of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, and demonstrated the utility of Simoa-enabled, ultra-sensitive detection of the viral antigen in non-invasively collected samples.

The webinar recording can be accessed on Quanterix’ website here: https://go.quanterix.com/l/228272/2021-09-17/2vdczj

Additional details about Quanterix’ FDA Emergency Use Authorized SARS-CoV-2 N Protein Antigen Test are available here: https://www.quanterix.com/simoa-assay-kits/sars-cov-2-n-protein-antige ...

Individuals seeking to implement Quanterix’ Emergency Use Authorized SARS-CoV-2 N Protein Antigen test or who need testing support are encouraged to contact Quanterix at: https://www.quanterix.com/contact

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

