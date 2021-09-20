Quanterix Hosts Webinar with Leading Pathologist from Emory Medical Laboratories

The webinar, “COVID-19 Testing in a Residential University Setting,” opened with a presentation from Hrusovsky, who shared a vision for advancing preventative medicine and precision health through early disease detection paradigms enabled by ultra-sensitive biomarker measurements in neurology, oncology and infectious disease, including COVID-19. Dr. Roback shared experiences of the Emory team navigating the challenges associated with establishing a rapid, high-throughput, accurate COVID-19 testing program to enable a safe, in-person learning experience for the Emory community. Dr. Roback described the critical role Simoa SARS-CoV-2 N Protein assay played in the Emory program, which has screened more than 120,000 students, staff and faculty samples at Emory University to-date.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, presented a webinar on Sept. 16, 2021, hosted by Kevin Hrusovsky, Quanterix Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, with leading pathologist Dr. John Roback, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Executive Vice-Chair for Clinical Operations, and Medical Director for Emory Medical Laboratories, that discussed implementation of a broad SARS-CoV-2 screening program for Emory students, faculty and staff, enabling a safe return to campus-based learning.

“It was a pleasure to host Dr. Roback and give the broader community an opportunity to learn from his expertise using the Simoa SARS-CoV-2 N Protein assay to screen an asymptomatic university population as a key line of defense in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hrusovsky. “The best practices shared by Dr. Roback inform our approach not only for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, but also to provide a roadmap for advancing precision health and early detection in the areas of highest need, including neurology and oncology.”

The webinar, which provided an orientation of the disruptive Simoa technology, discussed emerging dynamics of the pandemic including the effects of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, and demonstrated the utility of Simoa-enabled, ultra-sensitive detection of the viral antigen in non-invasively collected samples.

The webinar recording can be accessed on Quanterix’ website here: https://go.quanterix.com/l/228272/2021-09-17/2vdczj

Additional details about Quanterix’ FDA Emergency Use Authorized SARS-CoV-2 N Protein Antigen Test are available here: https://www.quanterix.com/simoa-assay-kits/sars-cov-2-n-protein-antige ...

Individuals seeking to implement Quanterix’ Emergency Use Authorized SARS-CoV-2 N Protein Antigen test or who need testing support are encouraged to contact Quanterix at: https://www.quanterix.com/contact

About Quanterix

Forward-Looking Statements

