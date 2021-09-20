checkAd

The Glimpse Group Added to the Russell Microcap(R) Index

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index effective at the opening of trading today.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"Our inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index is the latest in a growing list of milestones achieved this year, highlighted by our IPO and listing on the Nasdaq," said Lyron Bentovim, Glimpse's President & Chief Executive Officer. "We are highly focused and deeply committed to further executing on our strategic growth plans of building a leading enterprise-focused company in the emerging immersive technologies segments, as the only pure-play, Nasdaq listed, diversified VR and AR software and services company."

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/604078055

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $17.9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website .

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose

of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information about The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

