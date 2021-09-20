checkAd

Sigma Labs Appoints Former GE Additive Manufacturing Executive Jacob Brunsberg as Senior Vice President

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021, 14:31  |  43   |   |   

Accomplished Additive Manufacturing Executive Strengthens In-Process Quality Assurance Product Development and Commercialization ProgramsSANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company"), …

Accomplished Additive Manufacturing Executive Strengthens In-Process Quality Assurance Product Development and Commercialization Programs

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry, today announced the appointment of Jacob Brunsberg as Senior Vice President. In this role, Mr. Brunsberg will be responsible for leading Sigma Labs' strategic relationships, product management and marketing programs. Brunsberg joins Sigma Labs after holding senior P&L and strategy positions at General Electric Additive, the additive manufacturing division of General Electric ("GE") over the past 4 years.

Most recently, Brunsberg was a P&L leader for General Electric's Binder Jet Technology unit, with management responsibility for strategy, development, commercialization, and overall business performance. From 2017 to 2019 he served as Sr. Managing Director of the Central Region, tasked with helping establish the US sales infrastructure for post-acquisition integration of several additive manufacturing technology companies including Concept Laser, Arcam and GEonX into the newly formed GE Additive business entity.

Prior to GE, Brunsberg worked for the American Roller Company in sales leadership and product marketing positions, responsible for the development and oversight of growth strategies, focused on advanced welding, cladding, thermal spray, and powder metallurgy technologies across a number of industrial markets. Mr. Brunsberg holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Material Science and Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Mark Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs, stated, "Jacob brings a strong base of additive industry management and sales experience to Sigma Labs. He is well known as an innovator and business builder and is exactly the type of individual we need to round out our superb management team." Ruport added, "Jacob's history of driving revenue and profitability, plus his expertise in commercializing and bringing complex technology portfolios to market will be beneficial to Sigma Labs as we further grow market awareness and revenue."

Seite 1 von 3
Sigma Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sigma Labs Appoints Former GE Additive Manufacturing Executive Jacob Brunsberg as Senior Vice President Accomplished Additive Manufacturing Executive Strengthens In-Process Quality Assurance Product Development and Commercialization ProgramsSANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company"), …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries’ Innovative Recycling Technology
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Core Assets Expands Blue Property to District Scale Land Package
Hannan Channel Samples 1.6m @ 5.3% Copper and 83 G/T Silver and Confirms Reduced Shale Host at ...
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Enables Gene Expression Analysis in mPCa
Ammpower Takes Next Step Towards Port Infrastructure Construction - Hires Veteran Industry Leader ...
Edesa Biotech Announces Positive Phase 2 Data of Its Monoclonal Antibody in Hospitalized COVID-19 ...
EHT's Puerto Rico JV Receives $21M Order For 141 Additional Homes & Begins Housing Construction
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Acquires 21% Minority Interest in Gaucho Group, Inc and Its E-Commerce ...
U.S. Midstream Energy Leader Adopts CIM Machine Learning Solution to Augment Its Pipeline Asset ...
Titel
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Novamind to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
Pond Technologies Responds to Request by OTC Markets
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Sigma Labs Selected by DMG MORI as the Official Supplier of In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) Monitoring Systems for DMG MORI Qualified Products (DMQP) Program
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21Sigma Labs to Present at the H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
24.08.21Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences
Accesswire | Analysen