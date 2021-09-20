Sigma Labs Appoints Former GE Additive Manufacturing Executive Jacob Brunsberg as Senior Vice President

Accomplished Additive Manufacturing Executive Strengthens In-Process Quality Assurance Product Development and Commercialization ProgramsSANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company"), …

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry, today announced the appointment of Jacob Brunsberg as Senior Vice President. In this role, Mr. Brunsberg will be responsible for leading Sigma Labs' strategic relationships, product management and marketing programs. Brunsberg joins Sigma Labs after holding senior P&L and strategy positions at General Electric Additive, the additive manufacturing division of General Electric ("GE") over the past 4 years.

Most recently, Brunsberg was a P&L leader for General Electric's Binder Jet Technology unit, with management responsibility for strategy, development, commercialization, and overall business performance. From 2017 to 2019 he served as Sr. Managing Director of the Central Region, tasked with helping establish the US sales infrastructure for post-acquisition integration of several additive manufacturing technology companies including Concept Laser, Arcam and GEonX into the newly formed GE Additive business entity.

Prior to GE, Brunsberg worked for the American Roller Company in sales leadership and product marketing positions, responsible for the development and oversight of growth strategies, focused on advanced welding, cladding, thermal spray, and powder metallurgy technologies across a number of industrial markets. Mr. Brunsberg holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Material Science and Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Mark Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs, stated, "Jacob brings a strong base of additive industry management and sales experience to Sigma Labs. He is well known as an innovator and business builder and is exactly the type of individual we need to round out our superb management team." Ruport added, "Jacob's history of driving revenue and profitability, plus his expertise in commercializing and bringing complex technology portfolios to market will be beneficial to Sigma Labs as we further grow market awareness and revenue."