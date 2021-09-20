checkAd

Cannabis Global (CBGL) and Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) Applaud California Assembly Passage of AB 45 Allowing CBD in Food Despite Federal Red Tape

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, and Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA) today jointly issued statements concerning California's Passage of Assembly Bill 45 ("AB 45"), which seeks to establish a regulatory framework for industrial hemp under the Sherman Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Law framework.

Governor Gavin Newsom (CA), who easily beat back a challenge to his leadership last week in a landslide recall election win, has already expressed strong support for AB 45. Enactment of this legislation would resolve California state enforcement completely by deeming CBD safe for human and animal consumption and ending state prohibition of CBD products. Moreover, full passage of the measure would open the door to the production and sale of CBD products in the state despite Federal regulatory barriers.

Cannabis Global CEO Arman Tabatabaei stated, "Without state cooperation, we believe the FDA would likely have trouble providing an effective regulatory framework for CBD in California. AB 45 is a game changer for companies that market CBD products in the state. While important restrictions on manufacturing remain in place, this is unequivocally positive for any producer of hemp or CBD products targeting end-market consumers in California."

"This legislation represents a crucial step for a viable industry with tremendous value to offer California residents," remarked Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America. "We have faith in the state's democratic process and the system's ability to produce a rational legislative result on this issue. AB 45 opens the door to a world where California consumers can finally gain access to the CBD products they have been requesting for years. And the Assembly's passage of the bill is a big step in the right direction."

AB 45 has successfully passed California state legislative consideration and now rests on Governor Newsom's desk, where it is widely expected to be signed into law over coming weeks.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking, and are the developer and marketer of the Hemp You Can Feel™ brand. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

