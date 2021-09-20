CO2 GRO Inc. Provides a Review of the GreenTech Americas and AMHPAC Annual Congress 2021

checkAd

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide a summary of both the GreenTech Americas conference and AMHPAC Annual Congress 2021.

The first was the GreenTech Americas conference (modelled after Greentech NL) held at the Centro de Congresos Queretaro, Mexico from August 24th to 26th. This was the first GreenTech conference in Mexico as the inaugural event in 2020 was postponed due to COVID-19. Participating on behalf of GROW were Rancho Nexo's Sergio Hernandez, Head of Sales & Distribution, Nevid Meza Head of Technology Transfer & Innovation and Humberto Mayorga, Head of Agribusiness who met with Mexican growers and potential sub-distributors.

GROW and Rancho Nexo personnel then exhibited the CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology at the AMHPAC Annual Congress in Los Cabos, Mexico from September 1st to 3rd. Attendance was restricted to the roughly 400 AMHPAC members including GROW that recently joined. Having attended the GreenTech Americas conference the previous week, this provided for deeper dialogues as a number of the same potential customers were at both the GreenTech Americas conference and AMHPAC Congress.

At AMHPAC, GROW and Rancho Nexo discussed the significant benefits of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ to members who were mostly in decision maker roles owning and operating greenhouses. Greenhouse growers obtained a new understanding of how CO2 can be delivered to their plants using GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology despite their greenhouses being located in a climate that makes traditional atmospheric CO2 enrichment (also known as gassing) difficult. Greenhouse growers showed interest in the technology for its benefits ranging from increasing yields, increasing revenue, lowering overall marginal costs, increasing profitability, flexible commercial options, and being able to reduce their greenhouse operations' ecological footprint.

GROW and Rancho Nexo sales personnel are following up with these potential Mexican customers with the goal of agreeing to commercial feasibilities at customer greenhouses. Potential new sub-distributor partnerships are being explored to assist with CO2 Delivery Solutions™ commercialization efforts in the large 55,000 hectare (6 billion square foot) Mexican protected agriculture market.

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales and Strategic Alliances stated, "Being physically present at two back-to-back conferences in Mexico, and joining AMHPAC, demonstrates our commitment to introducing CO2 Delivery Solutions™ to Mexico's 6 billion square foot protected agriculture market. AMHPAC members represent the majority of Mexico's vegetable exports with tomatoes being by far the largest. With announced tomato commercial feasibilities in Canada (Prism Farms, Leamington, Ontario and The Cucumber Man, Alberta), the UK (La Serra and unnamed) and most recently in the EU (unnamed), we are gaining credibility with international tomato greenhouse growers and look forward to announcing projects in Mexico in the near future."

