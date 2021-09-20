Engine Media Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"); (NASDAQ:GAME) (TSX-V:GAME), an esports and sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today announced their participation in …
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"); (NASDAQ:GAME) (TSX-V:GAME), an esports and sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today announced their participation in …
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"); (NASDAQ:GAME) (TSX-V:GAME), an esports and sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets' C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.
Engine Media Executive Chairman Tom Rogers & Chief Executive Officer Lou Schwartz sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michael Kupinski for this exclusive interview. Topics covered include:
- Engine Media as an esports and sports gaming experiences company, that provides data, analytics, marketing, advertising, and intellectual property to support those experiences - while also selling those support services to others.
- Explanation of the three gaming companies - WinView, UMG, and Eden Games; explanation of the three media solutions companies - Stream Hatchet, Sideqik and Frankly Media - and how the gaming and media companies drive each other.
- Seasoned management team with industry experience discussing how they found Engine Media and their backgrounds.
- The composition of the Board of Directors, how it was made up and the attractiveness of the board.
- Discussion of how Engine Media products are highly differentiated, and how the Company's revenues are highly differentiated in the diversity of its revenue streams compared to peers.
- Engine's recent acquisition of influencer marketing company Sideqik, and how the combination of Sideqik and Engine's Stream Hatchet unit provide a unique influencer marketing offering.
- Unique and compelling opportunities in the esports and sports gaming markets. Clearly lays out that the Company's gaming experiences are games of skill that does not involve betting.
- Revenue growth potential and where the next stage of growth and opportunity comes from.
- The substantial patent portfolio relating to sports, esports and games of skill. The lawsuits against DraftKings and FanDuel were also discussed.
- A discussion of how Engine Media share price is at a substantial revenue multiple discount to several peers in the esports sector.
The interview was recorded on September 9, 2021 and is available now on Channelchek.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare