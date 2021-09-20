checkAd

TechPrecision Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss STADCO Acquisition

Event scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 29

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or the "Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, will conduct a conference call at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 to discuss its recent acquisition of STADCO, a key supplier of large flight-critical components for several high-profile commercial and military programs, including military helicopters.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-844-602-0380 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-862-298-0970.

A replay will be available until October 13, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 42941.

The call and presentation materials will also be webcast and available at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2198/42941.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ranor, Inc., manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, industrial, and medical. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact:
Mr. Thomas Sammons Hayden IR
Chief Financial Officer Brett Maas
TechPrecision Corporation Phone: 646-536-7331
Phone: 978-883-5109 Email: brett@haydenir.com
Email: sammonst@ranor.com Website: www.haydenir.com
Website: www.techprecision.com  

SOURCE: TechPrecision Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664743/TechPrecision-Schedules-Conference-C ...

Wertpapier


