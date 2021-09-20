TechPrecision Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss STADCO Acquisition

Event scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 29WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or the "Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale …

Event scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 29 WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or the "Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, will conduct a conference call at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 to discuss its recent acquisition of STADCO, a key supplier of large flight-critical components for several high-profile commercial and military programs, including military helicopters. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-844-602-0380 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-862-298-0970.