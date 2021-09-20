Gilead to Present Latest Antiviral Research Data Addressing Urgent Global Needs in Infectious Disease at IDWeek 2021

“In partnership with the infectious disease community, we continue to monitor and respond to the devastating global viral pandemic, while simultaneously working to maintain the tremendous progress that has been made toward ending the HIV epidemic,” said Frank Duff, MD, Senior Vice President, Virology Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Sciences. “Our antiviral research program is not only expanding the scientific understanding of our current HIV and COVID-19 medicines, it also urgently pursues innovation to address the dynamic nature of these pandemics and evolving needs of the communities most impacted.”

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the upcoming presentation of new data from the company’s virology research and development programs at the virtual IDWeek 2021 conference, taking place September 29 – October 3. The findings in COVID-19 research, HIV treatment research and HIV prevention research are the latest example of Gilead’s ongoing commitment to help address the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the needs of people affected by HIV.

COVID-19 Research

At IDWeek 2021, Gilead will present real-world analyses of Veklury, the antiviral standard of care for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, to help inform real-time decision-making of clinicians and frontline healthcare workers. These data include a comparative retrospective analysis evaluating the impact of Veklury on mortality rates across the spectrum of baseline oxygen requirements. A second analysis, drawing on data from a large cohort study of U.S. hospitals, looks at the association of patients treated with Veklury and 30-day readmission rates. Further late-breaking data on Veklury in COVID-19 will also be presented at IDWeek.

HIV Research

HIV treatment research data at IDWeek include long-term results from the BRAAVE 2020 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of switching to the once-daily, single tablet regimen, Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) in virally suppressed Black or African American adults with pre-existing resistance, viral blips and suboptimal adherence. Data from the ongoing BRAAVE 2020 study could help inform the design of future research programs in Black adults, who continue to be underrepresented in HIV clinical research despite being disproportionately affected by the epidemic.

As part of the company’s HIV prevention research program, Gilead will present long-term outcomes from an open-label extension phase of the DISCOVER trial, which is an ongoing, randomized, double-blind, multicenter, active-controlled, phase 3, non-inferiority clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, F/TAF) for PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis). Additional HIV prevention research includes insights into improving the recruitment of historically underrepresented individuals for the PURPOSE 2 trial of the company’s investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, lenacapavir for PrEP – specifically, optimizing enrolment of Black and Hispanic or Latinx gay and other men who have sex with men, transgender women, transgender men and gender nonbinary individuals.

Additionally, to further inform HIV treatment strategies across a broad range of people and communities affected by HIV, Gilead will present results from an in vitro study evaluating the concept of regimen forgiveness with integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI)-based regimens at drug concentrations simulating variable adherence. Gilead will also present a clinical study evaluating methods for measuring adherence in people taking antiretroviral therapy.

Gilead’s accepted abstracts are as follows:

COVID-19 Research (excluding late-breaking data) Oral presentation 38 Remdesivir treatment in patients hospitalized with COVID-19: A comparative

analysis of in-hospital all-cause mortality Poster 459 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 30-day readmission: A cohort study of U.S.

hospitals HIV Treatment Research Oral presentation 69 Incidence of metabolic complications among treatment-naïve adults living with

HIV-1 randomized to B/F/TAF, DTG/ABC/3TC or DTG+F/TAF after 144 weeks Poster 629 High efficacy of B/F/TAF in African American adults with HIV including those

with pre-existing resistance, viral blips, and suboptimal adherence Poster 902 Unreturned pill bottles in the 1489 and 1490 clinical trials: An important

measure of poor adherence that is often ignored in pill count calculations Poster 888 In vitro forgiveness of INSTI-containing regimens at drug concentrations

simulating variable adherence Investigational Long-Acting HIV Treatment Research (Lenacapavir) Oral presentation 73 Interim resistance analysis of long-acting lenacapavir in treatment-naïve

people with HIV at 28 weeks Investigational Long-Acting HIV Prevention Research (Lenacapavir) Poster 848 Approaches to optimize recruitment of historically underrepresented Black and

Hispanic/Latinx MSM, transgender, and gender non-binary individuals into the

lenacapavir for PrEP (PURPOSE 2) trial HIV Prevention Research Poster 854 Long-term outcomes of participants on F/TAF for pre-exposure prophylaxis:

Results for 144 weeks of follow-up in the DISCOVER trial Poster 855 Persistence on F/TAF versus F/TDF for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis: A real-

world evidence analysis in the United States Poster 866 Adherence to F/TDF for PrEP in dried blood spots and HIV infection rates: A

pooled analysis of global PrEP studies

Please see below for U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information for Veklury. Please also see below for U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information, including Boxed Warnings, for Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP.

Veklury is the first and only U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved antiviral treatment for adults and pediatric patients at least 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 in the United States. Veklury has been approved or authorized for temporary use as a COVID-19 treatment in approximately 50 countries worldwide. Currently, multiple ongoing international Phase 3 clinical trials are evaluating the safety and efficacy of Veklury for the treatment of COVID-19, in different patient populations, and in combination with other therapies.

Lenacapavir is an investigational compound and is not approved by any regulatory authority for any use; its safety and efficacy are not established. The FDA has granted Priority Review designation to Gilead’s new drug applications (NDAs) for lenacapavir for the treatment of multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) patients in combination with other antiretroviral agents. The investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor has been given a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of February 28, 2022, accelerating the review goal from ten months to six months from the day of filing acceptance. Gilead also submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for lenacapavir as a potential treatment for HIV-1 infection, in combination with other antiretroviral(s), in adults with multidrug resistant HIV-1 infection who are currently on a failing antiretroviral treatment regimen due to resistance, intolerance or safety considerations. As announced in August 2021, the MAA has been fully validated and is now under evaluation with the EMA.

The use of Biktarvy in individuals with a history of treatment failure or known resistance to the components of Biktarvy is investigational, and the safety and efficacy of Biktarvy for this use have not been established.

There is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS.

U.S. Indication for Veklury

Veklury (remdesivir 100 mg for injection) is indicated for adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg) for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization. Veklury should only be administered in a hospital or in a healthcare setting capable of providing acute care comparable to inpatient hospital care.

U.S. Important Safety Information for Veklury

Contraindication

Veklury is contraindicated in patients with a history of clinically significant hypersensitivity reactions to Veklury or any of its components.

Warnings and precautions

Hypersensitivity, including infusion-related and anaphylactic reactions: Hypersensitivity, including infusion-related and anaphylactic reactions, has been observed during and following administration of Veklury. Monitor patients under close medical supervision for hypersensitivity reactions during and following administration of Veklury. Symptoms may include hypotension, hypertension, tachycardia, bradycardia, hypoxia, fever, dyspnea, wheezing, angioedema, rash, nausea, diaphoresis, and shivering. Slower infusion rates (maximum infusion time ≤120 minutes) can potentially prevent these reactions. If a severe infusion-related hypersensitivity reaction occurs, immediately discontinue Veklury and initiate appropriate treatment (see Contraindications).

Increased risk of transaminase elevations: Transaminase elevations have been observed in healthy volunteers and in patients with COVID-19 who received Veklury; these elevations have also been reported as a clinical feature of COVID-19. Perform hepatic laboratory testing in all patients (see Dosage and administration). Consider discontinuing Veklury if ALT levels increase to >10x ULN. Discontinue Veklury if ALT elevation is accompanied by signs or symptoms of liver inflammation.

Risk of reduced antiviral activity when coadministered with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine: Coadministration of Veklury with chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate is not recommended based on data from cell culture experiments, demonstrating potential antagonism, which may lead to a decrease in antiviral activity of Veklury.

Adverse reactions

The most common adverse reaction (≥5% all grades) was nausea.

The most common lab abnormalities (≥5% all grades) were increases in ALT and AST.

Drug interactions

Drug interaction trials of Veklury and other concomitant medications have not been conducted in humans.

Dosage and administration

Dosage: For adults and pediatric patients ≥12 years old and weighing ≥40 kg: 200 mg on Day 1, followed by once-daily maintenance doses of 100 mg from Day 2 administered only via intravenous infusion over 30 to 120 minutes.

Treatment duration: For patients not requiring invasive mechanical ventilation and/or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO): 5 days; may be extended up to 5 additional days (10 days total) if clinical improvement is not observed. For patients requiring invasive mechanical ventilation and/or ECMO: 10 days.

Testing prior to and during treatment: Perform eGFR, hepatic laboratory, and prothrombin time testing prior to initiating Veklury and during use as clinically appropriate.

Renal impairment: Veklury is not recommended in individuals with eGFR <30 mL/min.

Dose preparation and administration: See full Prescribing Information.

Pregnancy and lactation

Pregnancy: There are insufficient human data on the use of Veklury during pregnancy. Pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19 are at risk for serious morbidity and mortality. Veklury should be used during pregnancy only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk for the mother and the fetus.

Lactation: It is not known whether Veklury can pass into breast milk. Breastfeeding individuals with COVID-19 should follow practices according to clinical guidelines to avoid exposing the infant to COVID-19.

U.S. Indication for Biktarvy

Biktarvy is indicated as a complete regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 25 kg who have no antiretroviral (ARV) treatment history or to replace the current ARV regimen in those who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA <50 copies per mL) on a stable ARV regimen with no history of treatment failure and no known resistance to any component of Biktarvy.

U.S. Important Safety Information for Biktarvy

BOXED WARNING: POST TREATMENT ACUTE EXACERBATION OF HEPATITIS B

Severe acute exacerbations of hepatitis B have been reported in patients who are coinfected with HIV-1 and HBV and have discontinued products containing emtricitabine (FTC) and/or tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) and may occur with discontinuation of Biktarvy. Closely monitor hepatic function with both clinical and laboratory follow-up for at least several months in patients who are coinfected with HIV-1 and HBV and discontinue Biktarvy. If appropriate, anti-hepatitis B therapy may be warranted.

Contraindications

Coadministration: Do not use Biktarvy with dofetilide or rifampin.

Warnings and precautions

Drug interactions: See Contraindications and Drug Interactions sections. Consider the potential for drug interactions prior to and during Biktarvy therapy and monitor for adverse reactions.

See Contraindications and Drug Interactions sections. Consider the potential for drug interactions prior to and during Biktarvy therapy and monitor for adverse reactions. Immune reconstitution syndrome, including the occurrence of autoimmune disorders with variable time to onset, has been reported.

including the occurrence of autoimmune disorders with variable time to onset, has been reported. New onset or worsening renal impairment: Postmarketing cases of renal impairment, including acute renal failure, proximal renal tubulopathy (PRT), and Fanconi syndrome have been reported with tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)–containing products. Do not initiate Biktarvy in patients with estimated creatinine clearance (CrCl) <30 mL/min except in virologically suppressed adults <15 mL/min who are receiving chronic hemodialysis. Patients with impaired renal function and/or taking nephrotoxic agents (including NSAIDs) are at increased risk of renal-related adverse reactions. Discontinue Biktarvy in patients who develop clinically significant decreases in renal function or evidence of Fanconi syndrome.

Renal monitoring : Prior to or when initiating Biktarvy and during therapy, assess serum creatinine, CrCl, urine glucose, and urine protein in all patients as clinically appropriate. In patients with chronic kidney disease, assess serum phosphorus.

Postmarketing cases of renal impairment, including acute renal failure, proximal renal tubulopathy (PRT), and Fanconi syndrome have been reported with tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)–containing products. Do not initiate Biktarvy in patients with estimated creatinine clearance (CrCl) <30 mL/min except in virologically suppressed adults <15 mL/min who are receiving chronic hemodialysis. Patients with impaired renal function and/or taking nephrotoxic agents (including NSAIDs) are at increased risk of renal-related adverse reactions. Discontinue Biktarvy in patients who develop clinically significant decreases in renal function or evidence of Fanconi syndrome. : Prior to or when initiating Biktarvy and during therapy, assess serum creatinine, CrCl, urine glucose, and urine protein in all patients as clinically appropriate. In patients with chronic kidney disease, assess serum phosphorus. Lactic acidosis and severe hepatomegaly with steatosis: Fatal cases have been reported with the use of nucleoside analogs, including FTC and TDF. Discontinue Biktarvy if clinical or laboratory findings suggestive of lactic acidosis or pronounced hepatotoxicity develop, including hepatomegaly and steatosis in the absence of marked transaminase elevations.

Adverse reactions

Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥5%; all grades) in clinical studies through Week 144 were diarrhea (6%), nausea (6%), and headache (5%).

Drug interactions

Prescribing information: Consult the full prescribing information for Biktarvy for more information on Contraindications, Warnings, and potentially significant drug interactions, including clinical comments.

Consult the full prescribing information for Biktarvy for more information on Contraindications, Warnings, and potentially significant drug interactions, including clinical comments. Enzymes/transporters: Drugs that induce P-gp or induce both CYP3A and UGT1A1 can substantially decrease the concentration of components of Biktarvy. Drugs that inhibit P-gp, BCRP, or inhibit both CYP3A and UGT1A1 may significantly increase the concentrations of components of Biktarvy. Biktarvy can increase the concentration of drugs that are substrates of OCT2 or MATE1.

Drugs that induce P-gp or induce both CYP3A and UGT1A1 can substantially decrease the concentration of components of Biktarvy. Drugs that inhibit P-gp, BCRP, or inhibit both CYP3A and UGT1A1 may significantly increase the concentrations of components of Biktarvy. Biktarvy can increase the concentration of drugs that are substrates of OCT2 or MATE1. Drugs affecting renal function: Coadministration of Biktarvy with drugs that reduce renal function or compete for active tubular secretion may increase concentrations of FTC and tenofovir and the risk of adverse reactions.

Dosage and administration

Dosage: Patients weighing ≥25 kg: 1 tablet taken once daily with or without food.

Patients weighing ≥25 kg: 1 tablet taken once daily with or without food. Renal impairment: Not recommended in patients with CrCl 15 to <30 mL/min, or <15 mL/min who are not receiving chronic hemodialysis, or <15 mL/min who are receiving chronic hemodialysis and have no antiretroviral treatment history.

Not recommended in patients with CrCl 15 to <30 mL/min, or <15 mL/min who are not receiving chronic hemodialysis, or <15 mL/min who are receiving chronic hemodialysis and have no antiretroviral treatment history. Hepatic impairment: Not recommended in patients with severe hepatic impairment.

Not recommended in patients with severe hepatic impairment. Prior to or when initiating: Test patients for HBV infection.

Test patients for HBV infection. Prior to or when initiating, and during treatment: As clinically appropriate, assess serum creatinine, CrCl, urine glucose, and urine protein in all patients. In patients with chronic kidney disease, assess serum phosphorus.

Pregnancy and lactation

Pregnancy: There is insufficient human data on the use of Biktarvy during pregnancy. Dolutegravir, another integrase inhibitor, has been associated with neural tube defects. Discuss the benefit-risk of using Biktarvy during pregnancy and conception. An Antiretroviral Pregnancy Registry (APR) has been established. Available data from the APR for FTC shows no difference in the rates of birth defects compared with a US reference population.

There is insufficient human data on the use of Biktarvy during pregnancy. Dolutegravir, another integrase inhibitor, has been associated with neural tube defects. Discuss the benefit-risk of using Biktarvy during pregnancy and conception. An Antiretroviral Pregnancy Registry (APR) has been established. Available data from the APR for FTC shows no difference in the rates of birth defects compared with a US reference population. Lactation: Women infected with HIV-1 should be instructed not to breastfeed, due to the potential for HIV-1 transmission.

U.S. Indication for Descovy for PrEP

Descovy for PrEP is indicated in at-risk adults and adolescents (≥35 kg) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection, excluding individuals at risk from receptive vaginal sex. HIV-1–negative status must be confirmed immediately prior to initiation.

Limitation of Use:

Descovy for PrEP is not indicated in individuals at risk of HIV-1 from receptive vaginal sex because effectiveness in this population has not been evaluated.

U.S. Important Safety Information and Indication for Descovy for PrEP

BOXED WARNING: RISK OF DRUG RESISTANCE WITH USE OF DESCOVY FOR PrEP IN UNDIAGNOSED EARLY HIV-1 INFECTION and POST TREATMENT ACUTE EXACERBATION OF HEPATITIS B

Descovy for PrEP must be prescribed only to patients confirmed to be HIV negative immediately prior to initiation and at least every 3 months during use. Drug-resistant HIV-1 variants have been identified with use of emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate.

(FTC/TDF) for HIV-1 PrEP following undetected acute HIV-1 infection. Do not initiate if signs or symptoms of acute HIV-1 infection are present unless HIV-negative status is confirmed.

Severe acute exacerbations of hepatitis B have been reported in patients infected with hepatitis B virus (HBV) who discontinued products containing FTC and/or TDF and may occur with discontinuation of Descovy. Closely monitor hepatic function with both clinical and laboratory follow-up for at least several months in patients with HBV who discontinue Descovy. If appropriate, anti-hepatitis B therapy may be warranted.

Contraindication:

Descovy for PrEP is contraindicated in patients with unknown or positive HIV status.

Comprehensive management to reduce risks:

Use Descovy for PrEP to reduce the risk of HIV-1 infection as part of a comprehensive strategy that includes adherence to daily dosing and safer sex practices, including condoms, to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

HIV-1 risk factors: Behavioral, biological, or epidemiologic HIV-1 risk factors may include, but are not limited to: condomless sex, past or current STIs, self-identified HIV risk, having sexual partners of unknown HIV-1 viremic status, or sexual activity in a high-prevalence area or network.

Behavioral, biological, or epidemiologic HIV-1 risk factors may include, but are not limited to: condomless sex, past or current STIs, self-identified HIV risk, having sexual partners of unknown HIV-1 viremic status, or sexual activity in a high-prevalence area or network. Reduce STI risk: Counsel on the use of STI prevention measures (e.g., consistent and correct condom use, knowledge of partner's HIV-1 viremic status, regular testing for STIs).

Counsel on the use of STI prevention measures (e.g., consistent and correct condom use, knowledge of partner's HIV-1 viremic status, regular testing for STIs). Reduce potential for drug resistance: Only prescribe Descovy for PrEP to patients confirmed to be HIV negative immediately prior to initiation, at least every 3 months while taking Descovy, and upon an STI diagnosis. HIV-1 resistance substitutions may emerge in patients with undetected HIV-1 infection who are taking only Descovy because Descovy alone is not a complete regimen for treating HIV-1. Some HIV tests may not detect acute HIV infection. Prior to initiating Descovy for PrEP, ask patients about potential recent exposure events. If recent (<1 month) exposures are reported or suspected, or symptoms of acute HIV infection (e.g., fever, fatigue, myalgia, skin rash) are present, confirm HIV-negative status with a test approved by the FDA for use in the diagnosis of acute HIV infection. If HIV-1 infection is suspected or if symptoms of acute infection are present while taking Descovy for PrEP, convert the Descovy for PrEP regimen to a complete HIV treatment regimen until HIV-negative status is confirmed by a test approved by the FDA for use in the diagnosis of acute HIV infection.

Only prescribe Descovy for PrEP to patients confirmed to be HIV negative immediately prior to initiation, at least every 3 months while taking Descovy, and upon an STI diagnosis. HIV-1 resistance substitutions may emerge in patients with undetected HIV-1 infection who are taking only Descovy because Descovy alone is not a complete regimen for treating HIV-1. Counsel on adherence: Counsel patients to strictly adhere to daily dosing, as efficacy is strongly correlated with adherence. Some patients, such as adolescents, may benefit from more frequent visits and counseling.

Warnings and precautions:

New onset or worsening renal impairment: Postmarketing cases of renal impairment, including acute renal failure, proximal renal tubulopathy (PRT), and Fanconi syndrome have been reported with tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)-containing products. Do not initiate Descovy in patients with estimated creatinine clearance (CrCl) <30 mL/min. Patients with impaired renal function and/or taking nephrotoxic agents (including NSAIDs) are at increased risk of renal-related adverse reactions. Discontinue Descovy in patients who develop clinically significant decreases in renal function or evidence of Fanconi syndrome. Monitor renal function in all patients (see Dosage and Administration section).

Postmarketing cases of renal impairment, including acute renal failure, proximal renal tubulopathy (PRT), and Fanconi syndrome have been reported with tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)-containing products. Do not initiate Descovy in patients with estimated creatinine clearance (CrCl) <30 mL/min. Patients with impaired renal function and/or taking nephrotoxic agents (including NSAIDs) are at increased risk of renal-related adverse reactions. Discontinue Descovy in patients who develop clinically significant decreases in renal function or evidence of Fanconi syndrome. Monitor renal function in all patients (see Dosage and Administration section). Lactic acidosis and severe hepatomegaly with steatosis: Fatal cases have been reported with the use of nucleoside analogs, including FTC and TDF. Discontinue use if clinical or laboratory findings suggestive of lactic acidosis or pronounced hepatotoxicity develop, including hepatomegaly and steatosis in the absence of marked transaminase elevations.

Adverse reactions:

Most common adverse reactions (≥2%) in the Descovy for PrEP clinical trial were diarrhea, nausea, headache, fatigue, and abdominal pain.

Drug interactions:

Prescribing information: Consult the full Prescribing Information for Descovy for more information, warnings, and potentially significant drug interactions, including clinical comments.

Consult the full Prescribing Information for Descovy for more information, warnings, and potentially significant drug interactions, including clinical comments. Metabolism: Drugs that inhibit P-gp can increase the concentrations of TAF, a component of Descovy. Drugs that induce P-gp can decrease the concentrations of TAF, which may lead to loss of efficacy.

Drugs that inhibit P-gp can increase the concentrations of TAF, a component of Descovy. Drugs that induce P-gp can decrease the concentrations of TAF, which may lead to loss of efficacy. Drugs affecting renal function: Coadministration of Descovy with drugs that reduce renal function or compete for active tubular secretion may increase concentrations of FTC and tenofovir and the risk of adverse reactions.

Dosage and administration:

Dosage: One tablet taken once daily with or without food.

One tablet taken once daily with or without food. HIV screening: Test for HIV-1 infection immediately prior to initiating, at least every 3 months during use, and upon diagnosis of an STI (see Warnings and Precautions section).

Test for HIV-1 infection immediately prior to initiating, at least every 3 months during use, and upon diagnosis of an STI (see Warnings and Precautions section). HBV screening: Test for HBV infection prior to or when initiating Descovy.

Test for HBV infection prior to or when initiating Descovy. Renal impairment and monitoring: Not recommended in patients with creatinine clearance (CrCl) <30 mL/min. Prior to or when initiating Descovy, and during use on a clinically appropriate schedule, assess serum creatinine, CrCl, urine glucose, and urine protein in all patients. In patients with chronic kidney disease, assess serum phosphorus.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead’s ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials or studies within currently anticipated timelines or at all, including those involving Veklury, Biktarvy, Descovy for PrEP and lenacapavir; the possibility of unfavorable results from such ongoing and additional clinical trials; the possibility that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of lenacapavir and as a result, lenacapavir may never be successfully commercialized; Gilead’s ability to receive regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, including FDA and EMA approvals of lenacapavir, and the risk that any such approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on its use; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

