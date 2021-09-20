checkAd

Siebert Partners with Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a provider of financial services, has appointed Gateway Group, Inc., a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the company.

Gateway will work closely with Siebert management to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing road shows and securing invitations to select financial industry conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference.

“Siebert has a strong legacy and the values upon which Muriel Siebert founded this company over 50 years ago frame our culture and vision,” said Gloria E. Gebbia, controlling shareholder and board member of Siebert. “Siebert's top priority is to evolve with the markets by modernizing and expanding our offerings, while keeping our valued clients at the center of everything we do. By leveraging Siebert’s legacy while investing in new technologies, we are committed to building a company that will drive greater value for our clients, shareholders, and employees.

Our recent partnership with Tigress Financial Partners, a disabled and women-owned financial services firm, represents our collaboration with the ideal partner to continue to build on Muriel Siebert’s legacy and our company’s core values as it expands our platform and distribution capabilities while enhancing our current relationships with vendors and partners. In this growing ESG environment, we remain committed to diversity and inclusion while continuing to align with the goals of our strategic partners.

We believe that in light of our strong growth especially within our key divisions and the recent partnership with Tigress Financial Partners, the timing is right to engage an experienced investor relations consultancy to expand our outreach while communicating the new Siebert story to a wider institutional audience.

Siebert is on track for another strong year and is well-positioned to achieve even greater success in the future as we capitalize on the abundant opportunities to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients. Gateway has a proven track record in helping growth companies like ours elevate their profiles within the institutional investment community and we look forward to collaborating with their team to broaden the reach of our message and increase the awareness of Siebert’s compelling investment thesis.”

