SG Blocks to Manufacture Two High-Complexity Mobile CLIA-Certified Laboratories

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has developed a new modular laboratory product at the SG Echo campus in Durant, Oklahoma and plans to build and deploy mobile intermodal CLIA-certified laboratories for point-of-care healthcare testing.

High-Complexity Mobile CLIA-Certified Laboratories (Photo: Business Wire)

SG Blocks will own and operate these units, providing its own end-to-end solution including both staffing and billing. Clients from various industries and sectors such as sports teams, universities, entertainment companies, and more will be targeted to hire SG Blocks to deploy the flexible mobile unit wherever needed.

“We have seen a great need for adaptable and efficient healthcare testing through our deep-dive into COVID-19 testing,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks explained. “While we have seen great success thus far with our partners, we believe we are ready to create and deploy these mobile modular units solely through SG Blocks and intend to make waves in the point-of-care medical diagnostic testing space. It’s really just the beginning for us in the medical field.”

The mobile CLIA lab unit will be 40 feet and be attached to a custom trailer solution with the ability to provide a full array of diagnostic testing inclusive of COVID-19.

The labs will be fully mobile and have the potential capacity to test for various diseases and infections from urinary tract infections, to cancer, COVID-19 and the flu.

“We decided to move forward with this plan after over a year of inquiries from both public and private entities, national and international events,” Paul Galvin continued. “There is clearly a need in the market for better, faster, and easily accessible diagnostic testing, and our solutions enable exactly that.”

SG Blocks envisions deploying these medical units at transportation hubs, events, border check-points, campuses, and Native American reservations.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.