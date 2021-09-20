checkAd

Medical Properties Trust Ranked by Modern Healthcare as One of the Best Places to Work for Millennials

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has been ranked the fifth best place to work for Millennials among healthcare suppliers in Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work 2021, a premier award program in one of the top U.S. healthcare news publications.

“It is an honor to be ranked not only among the best places to work in healthcare but as an especially attractive destination for Millennials, and I am pleased that our world-class team has been recognized in this way,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “Since the Company’s inception in 2003, we have worked to build a culture where employees feel empowered to contribute to meaningful work, while advancing their careers and developing skillsets. Of equal importance to us is nurturing an environment where each MPT team member feels valued and rewarded. Particularly as the pandemic has placed increased pressure on many, we have sought to support our small, tight-knit community to best balance work and home pressures. We’re proud of the work we come together to do every day, as a team, at the very heart of healthcare.”

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring the ranked list of all winners along with the September 20 issue of MH magazine.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with roughly 440 facilities and 46,000 licensed beds (on a pro forma basis) in nine countries and across four continents. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more, go to www.modernhealthcare.com.

