Medical Properties Trust Ranked by Modern Healthcare as One of the Best Places to Work for Millennials

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has been ranked the fifth best place to work for Millennials among healthcare suppliers in Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work 2021, a premier award program in one of the top U.S. healthcare news publications.

“It is an honor to be ranked not only among the best places to work in healthcare but as an especially attractive destination for Millennials, and I am pleased that our world-class team has been recognized in this way,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “Since the Company’s inception in 2003, we have worked to build a culture where employees feel empowered to contribute to meaningful work, while advancing their careers and developing skillsets. Of equal importance to us is nurturing an environment where each MPT team member feels valued and rewarded. Particularly as the pandemic has placed increased pressure on many, we have sought to support our small, tight-knit community to best balance work and home pressures. We’re proud of the work we come together to do every day, as a team, at the very heart of healthcare.”