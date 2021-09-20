Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), announced today that Chief Executive Officer David Meredith received a distinguished Globee Award in the Visionary category as part of The 9th Annual 2021 CEO World Awards . The award showcases Meredith’s leadership and commitment to forward-thinking innovation, organizational performance, and corporate social responsibility.

Everbridge Chief Executive Officer David Meredith Wins 2021 Globee CEO World Award as a Top Visionary (Photo: Business Wire)

As a visionary leader in the industry of critical event management, Everbridge recently announced the first Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification program for assessing an organization’s enterprise resilience. Developed from 20 years of professional services engagements across tens of thousands of projects in over 150 countries and facilitating tens of billions of critical interactions, Everbridge’s proprietary CEM Standards FrameworkTM and related certification process offer organizations an end-to-end methodology for evaluating and benchmarking enterprise resilience preparedness.

Over the past year, Everbridge also brought together top government leaders, C-level executives and healthcare and security experts to shape the dialogue around a post-pandemic road to recovery. As the world contends with strategies to effectively re-open economies and return to work, Everbridge created a symposium series offering global leaders a valuable forum to exchange best practices on how to protect people and business assets; build back and grow revenue streams; increase business resiliency; and mitigate potential threats like IT outages, cyber-attacks, natural disasters, and many other critical events.

The Everbridge Global Executive Leadership Summit engaged 40,000 senior executives, government, and health officials from 150 countries. Notable leaders interviewed by David Meredith include Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Anthony Fauci, MD, U.S. General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Co-Founder of Apollo Global Management and Co-Owner of the Philadelphia 76ers Josh Harris, and William Shatner.