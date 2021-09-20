checkAd

Everbridge Chief Executive Officer David Meredith Wins 2021 Globee CEO World Award as a Top Visionary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), announced today that Chief Executive Officer David Meredith received a distinguished Globee Award in the Visionary category as part of The 9th Annual 2021 CEO World Awards. The award showcases Meredith’s leadership and commitment to forward-thinking innovation, organizational performance, and corporate social responsibility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005531/en/

Everbridge Chief Executive Officer David Meredith Wins 2021 Globee CEO World Award as a Top Visionary (Photo: Business Wire)

Everbridge Chief Executive Officer David Meredith Wins 2021 Globee CEO World Award as a Top Visionary (Photo: Business Wire)

As a visionary leader in the industry of critical event management, Everbridge recently announced the first Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification program for assessing an organization’s enterprise resilience. Developed from 20 years of professional services engagements across tens of thousands of projects in over 150 countries and facilitating tens of billions of critical interactions, Everbridge’s proprietary CEM Standards FrameworkTM and related certification process offer organizations an end-to-end methodology for evaluating and benchmarking enterprise resilience preparedness.

Over the past year, Everbridge also brought together top government leaders, C-level executives and healthcare and security experts to shape the dialogue around a post-pandemic road to recovery. As the world contends with strategies to effectively re-open economies and return to work, Everbridge created a symposium series offering global leaders a valuable forum to exchange best practices on how to protect people and business assets; build back and grow revenue streams; increase business resiliency; and mitigate potential threats like IT outages, cyber-attacks, natural disasters, and many other critical events.

The Everbridge Global Executive Leadership Summit engaged 40,000 senior executives, government, and health officials from 150 countries. Notable leaders interviewed by David Meredith include Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Anthony Fauci, MD, U.S. General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Co-Founder of Apollo Global Management and Co-Owner of the Philadelphia 76ers Josh Harris, and William Shatner.

Seite 1 von 4
Everbridge Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everbridge Chief Executive Officer David Meredith Wins 2021 Globee CEO World Award as a Top Visionary Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), announced today that Chief Executive Officer David Meredith received a distinguished Globee Award in the Visionary category as part of The 9th Annual 2021 CEO …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Everbridge to Showcase Latest Innovations in Critical Event Management (CEM), Operational Resilience, and Public Warning at International Security Expo 2021 in London
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Everbridge Expands Industry-Leading Executive Protection Solution as Organizations Seek Enhanced Security for Traveling Employees, Government Dignitaries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Everbridge Wins Two 2021 Stevie Awards Honoring Customer Service Team of the Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Everbridge Wins 2021 Service to the CitizenTM Award for Industry-Leading Return to Work and Vaccine Distribution Solutions Deployed by State and Local Governments Across the U.S.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten