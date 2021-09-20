Veru Announces Positive Updated Data from Phase 1b/2 Sabizabulin Study in Men with Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer at the 2021 ESMO Congress

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, today announced that updated clinical data from the positive Phase 1b/2 study of sabizabulin (VERU-111) in 80 men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer who have progressed on at least one novel androgen receptor targeting agent were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 being held September 16-21, 2021. Sabizabulin is a new oral chemical entity that represents a novel class of agents that target unique binding sites on microtubules to disrupt both the cytoskeleton and androgen receptor transport.

The oral presentation provided an updated analysis of mature data that combines approximately 80 patients enrolled in both the Phase 1b and 2 portions of the study. Heavily pretreated patients were enrolled who had tumor progression on androgen deprivation therapy and a novel androgen receptor targeting agent (approximately 40% had tumor progression after at least 2 androgen receptor targeting agents).

As for safety, there were 54 men treated at the recommended Phase 2 dose of sabizabulin 63mg oral daily dosing in the Phase 1b/2 combined study. Sabizabulin was well tolerated with no clinically relevant neutropenia or neurotoxicity. The most common adverse events observed were gastrointestinal related (diarrhea, nausea and fatigue) which were predominantly Grades 1 and 2.

As for efficacy, combining patients in Phase 1b/2 study who received 63 mg sabizabulin daily with measurable metastatic disease at baseline (PCWG3 criteria), the median rPFS is estimated to be approximately 7.4 months (3.2 – 30.0+ months) as 5 patients remain on study of which two of which have been on sabizabulin without tumor progression for more than 2 years. In the Phase 1b/2 population with measurable disease at baseline per RECIST 1.1, the Overall Response Rate (ORR) was 21%.

Presentation details:

Presentation Date/Time: Mini Oral Session - Genitourinary Tumours, Prostate; September 19, 2021, 17:30-18:10 CEST

Abstract Title: Phase 1b/2 study of sabizabulin (VERU-111), an androgen receptor transport disruptor, in men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer who have progressed on an androgen receptor targeting agent