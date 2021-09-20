checkAd

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Files Amended Form S-4 Related to Proposed Business Combination with Lottery.com

Lottery.com also announces replay of analyst day webcast

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (“Trident”) (Nasdaq: TDAC, TDACW, TDACU) announced today that it has filed an amended Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in relation to its proposed business combination with AutoLotto, Inc. (“Lottery.com”), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played. This Registration Statement includes additional information related to its proposed business combination with Lottery.com, including Lottery.com’s second quarter 2021 financial statements. The Registration Statement can be accessed here.

Additionally, Lottery.com hosted an analyst day webcast in connection with its proposed business combination with Trident. The analyst day webcast can be accessed here.

“The filing of our updated Registration Statement represents another positive step toward completing our proposed business combination. I am pleased with the diligent efforts both the Lottery.com and Trident teams have demonstrated as we work to complete the process as quickly as possible,” said Tony DiMatteo, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Lottery.com. “Additionally, I am delighted to share our compelling story through the replay of our analyst day webcast. We are pleased with the growth Lottery.com has achieved and during our analyst day, we provide insights into why are confident about realizing future growth.”

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the U.S. and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.lottery.com.

