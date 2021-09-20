Trident Acquisitions Corp. Files Amended Form S-4 Related to Proposed Business Combination with Lottery.com

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (“Trident”) (Nasdaq: TDAC, TDACW, TDACU) announced today that it has filed an amended Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in relation to its proposed business combination with AutoLotto, Inc. (“Lottery.com”), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played. This Registration Statement includes additional information related to its proposed business combination with Lottery.com, including Lottery.com’s second quarter 2021 financial statements. The Registration Statement can be accessed here .

“The filing of our updated Registration Statement represents another positive step toward completing our proposed business combination. I am pleased with the diligent efforts both the Lottery.com and Trident teams have demonstrated as we work to complete the process as quickly as possible,” said Tony DiMatteo, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Lottery.com. “Additionally, I am delighted to share our compelling story through the replay of our analyst day webcast. We are pleased with the growth Lottery.com has achieved and during our analyst day, we provide insights into why are confident about realizing future growth.”

