checkAd

CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 14:30  |  101   |   |   

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce the Company will be presenting at the Natural Products Expo East taking place on September 23-25 in Philadelphia, PA. at booth #3448.

This year at the Natural Products Expo East, Endexx will introduce its exciting new Brand Blesswell All-Natural Men’s Grooming Line by DJ Khaled.  Endexx’s, CBD Unlimited Heritage Line will display its updated suite of premium products as well as the Company’s latest value line products in Health and Wellness at Booth #3448.

Expo East represents the first industry related Trade Show to take place in two years. The Covid19 pandemic has massively impacted all aspects of industry. This event marks the first time industry leaders, buyers and consumers have had the opportunity to physically experience and engage with each other in a community environment in nearly two years. The Endexx team is eager to present its full line of updated products and introduce new categories in the Hemp and CBD suite of products.

The rising global demand for hemp-based products demonstrates a promising future for the CBD industry. Endexx has positioned itself as a Leader in the industry since 2014. With established products in FDM and an accelerating Direct-to-Consumer engagement platform, the robust platform of all-natural hemp-derived products in Health and Wellness arena is gaining critical mass as the industry begins to return to normal.

“We are excited to introduce our new brand BLESSWELL at Expo East this year. We are looking forward to fortifying our relationships with major retailers and establishing new connections between emerging retailers and buyers who have been shaping and impacting the industry for the past seven years,” commented CEO and Chairman, Todd Davis. Davis added, “This unique event highlights the importance of community engagement as well as ethical and sustainable business practices, which is something we provide every day. We will be meeting with several leading brands and retailers while presenting our products that are currently in over 5,000 stores nationwide.”

Natural Products Expo East is the world's largest natural and organic products event, gathering an inspired community of more than 86,000 attendees from 136 countries, all working to drive positive change in the CPG and organic wellness industry.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

Website: www.blesswell.co, www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
For further investor and media information, contact:
Endexx Corporation
Todd Davis
Chairman & CEO
InvestorRelations@endexx.com
480-595-6900





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021 CAVE CREEK, AZ, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce the Company will be presenting at the Natural …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...