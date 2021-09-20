checkAd

Vystar Adds Fluid Energy Conversion Into Planned RxAir Spin-Off

  • FEC patented technology has potential for applications in multiple industries
  • FEC to prioritize air and water purification R&D

Worcester, MA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation’s (OTCQB: VYST) Board of Directors has approved plans to add its Fluid Energy Conversion, Inc.(FEC), subsidiary into the previously announced planned spin-off of its RxAir UV light air purification subsidiary into a publicly traded entity (RxAir NewCo). This is expected to occur in early 2022. The addition of FEC to the RxAir spin-off will not change the previously announced ratio of the dividend of stock in RxAir NewCo that is planned to be issued to Vystar shareholders of record. The spin-off will enable Vystar to focus on its Rotmans Furniture retail business and Vytex latex and rubber products, while allowing RxAir NewCo to pursue strategic partnerships for the funding, research, development and commercialization of FEC’s patented technologies across multiple industries.

“The FEC technology has a potential for applications in many different areas, including for RxAir, so it makes sense from an operational and investment perspective to pair it with the RxAir spin-out and keep it all under one management team,” stated Steve Rotman, CEO of Vystar.

Vystar plans to appoint Bryan Stone, MD, as CEO of RxAir NewCo to oversee both businesses. Dr. Stone has been involved in the research and marketing of RxAir and R&D of FEC with its founder Nathaniel Hughes prior to FEC’s acquisition by Vystar. Dr. Stone is a member of the Vystar Board of Directors and a long-term advisor to Vystar on product development for the healthcare industry. He also is the Chairman of Medicine Emeritus at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Calif., and the Medical Director at multiple DaVita Dialysis Centers.

FEC developed and patented the Hughes Molecular Mixer and Catalytic Reactor (H-MMCR or Hughes Reactor), a highly efficient, cost effective, mass producible energy conversion device. This breakthrough technology converts the molecular and dynamic flow energies of gas or liquid directly into a controlled ultrasonic energy field. Powerful ultrasound is used to establish a uniform, controlled cavitation field. This cavitation field adds ionic energy. The Hughes Reactor can push chemical reactions or improve ignition by raising molecular energy levels to high states of excitement. The process has virtually no limits and derives these energies from the flow of molecules themselves. This offers the opportunity for cost-effective applications in areas never previously thought possible.

