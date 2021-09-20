NBC Sports Teams with SharpLink Gaming to Launch Free-to-Play, Interactive Game for the 43rd Ryder Cup Matches

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experience-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, today announced that the Company is teaming with NBC Sports to launch a new, interactive, free-to-play online game for the 43 rd Ryder Cup to be held at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin from September 24-26, 2021.

The Ryder Cup Fantasy online game will be available on www.RyderCup.com and the official Ryder Cup mobile apps for iOS and Android, providing golf fans in the U.S. and Europe with a fun, even more immersive Ryder Cup experience. Fans will be challenged to choose six golfers from either the U.S. or European teams and earn points the same way the professional golfers will earn points in the Ryder Cup matches. For instance, if a fan’s golfer is part of a winning match/pair, one point is awarded; or if there is tie, the fan earns a half point. The goal is to earn as many fantasy points, as possible. Players will be competing for an ultimate prize pack filled with Ryder Cup gear.

Michael Lowe, Vice President, Digital Strategy and Partnerships at NBC Sports Group, noted, “We have been impressed with SharpLink’s creative, digital gamification expertise relating to sports and fantasy game development. This new casual gaming experience, designed and developed by SharpLink in collaboration with the digital teams at NBC Sports, PGA of America and European Tour is expected to elevate and enhance fan engagement around our coverage of this world class sporting event. While our core fans will continue to enjoy our televised coverage of the golf competition, the ability to gamify the tournament introduces an entirely new and entertaining dimension to the Ryder Cup experience – particularly for our growing audience of casual fans.”

“Historically reaching over a half billion households around the globe through televised and digital media coverage, the Ryder Cup has become one of the world’s most popular and celebrated sporting events. We are thrilled to be partnering with NBC Sports and Ryder Cup to engage golf fans through our fun, immersive and interactive gaming experience tied directly to real-time match play in the Ryder Cup tournament,” stated Rob Phythian, SharpLink’s Chief Executive Officer. “Fans can play individually against all Ryder Cup fans in the game, or challenge others in friendly, direct competition through creation of private groups. In either case, the free-to-play game enables NBC Sports to engage with passionate golf fans throughout the event, giving these fans a reason to keep coming back to the NBC Sports and Ryder Cup digital platforms as the tournament progresses.”