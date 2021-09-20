checkAd

Millrock Announces Definitive Assignment Agreement With Tocvan Ventures for El Picacho Gold Project, Sonora, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a definitive assignment agreement (“Assignment Agreement”) with Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: “TOC”) (“Tocvan”) concerning the El Picacho gold project (“Project”) in the Caborca Orogenic Belt, Sonora State, Mexico. This agreement follows from a Letter of Commitment previously announced on June 8, 2021 and successful completion of a 60-day due diligence period by Tocvan.

Millrock has reinstated a previously held Option Agreement (“Option Agreement”) with concession owners Suarez Brothers and has now assigned the option rights and obligations to Tocvan. In return, Tocvan has paid back taxes owed by the Suarez Brothers on the mineral concessions and has granted to Millrock certain royalty rights in the Assignment Agreement. In the event that Tocvan exercises its option to purchase a 100% interest from the Suarez brothers, Millrock will vest with a 2% Net Smelter Returns (“NSR”) royalty. Tocvan may purchase back 1% of the royalty for US$1.0 million. The royalty contains a provision for an Annual Advance Minimum Royalty ("AMR") that will be triggered if Tocvan exercises the Option Agreement. The initial AMR payment to Millrock would be US$25,000. The amount of the AMR will double each year until commercial production occurs. Any AMR payments made can be deducted from NSR royalty payments.

Millrock President and CEO Gregory Beischer commented: “El Picacho has great exploration potential for large-tonnage, bulk minable gold deposits, and higher-grade, vein-hosted deposits. We had previously dropped our option on the Project, but it was readily reinstated. In turn, we are very pleased to assign our rights to Tocvan in exchange for royalty interests that may begin cash flowing in a relatively short time period. Further, in the event that Tocvan does not complete the underlying option with the concession owners, the option rights will be returned to Millrock. Each of these royalty agreements that Millrock makes is accretive to the overall value of the company. Millrock’s Hermosillo-based staff have extensive knowledge of the Project and have offered exploration services to Tocvan.”

