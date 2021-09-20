Aadi Bioscience Appoints Brendan Delaney as Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (“Aadi”) (Nasdaq: AADI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced the appointment of Brendan Delaney to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Brendan has had an established career in oncology-focused commercial leadership roles, launching multiple groundbreaking new products and building effective and cohesive commercial teams. Most recently Brendan was Chief Commercial Officer at Constellation Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by MorphoSys AG for $1.4 billion prior to a commercial launch of pelabresib a first-in-class BETi inhibitor with blockbuster potential across multiple hematology indications. Prior to this, as Chief Commercial Officer at Immunomedics, Inc. Brendan led the launch of TRODELVY, the first TROP-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer which was acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for $21 billion.



“Brendan and I collaborated closely when I was Executive Chairman of Immunomedics to bring TRODELVY to market, and I am delighted to be reunited with Brendan in his new capacity as Aadi becomes a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company,” stated Behzad Aghazadeh, Ph.D., Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager, Avoro Capital and member of Aadi’s Board of Directors. “Brendan has a stellar track record of bringing orphan oncology drugs to market, leading commercial teams at three major oncology companies that have now been acquired. Aside from being an invaluable addition to the Company at this time, Brendan will also establish Aadi’s presence on the East Coast since he is based in the tri-state area.”

“We are delighted that Brendan has accepted the role of COO. His commercial expertise will be critical as we get ready to launch ABI-009 for malignant PEComa and expand our focus to the broader applications of this exciting product,” stated Neil Desai, Chief Executive Officer of Aadi. “In his role as COO we will be able to leverage his extensive leadership experience to build out across various functions in this important growth phase of the Company.”

Mr. Delaney began his career at Bristol-Myers, Genentech and Chiron in roles of increasing responsibility in oncology marketing and strategy, and led global branding, strategy and franchises in Novartis’ oncology division for blockbuster brands. At Immunomedics, Mr. Delaney led the build-out of the marketing, sales, market access and commercial operations teams related to TRODELVY. Prior to his Chief Commercial Officer roles at Constellation and Immunomedics, Mr. Delaney was Vice President, U.S. Commercial Hematology Oncology of Celgene Corporation, prior to its acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2019.