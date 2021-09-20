checkAd

PDS Biotech Achieves Safety Requirement Milestone For the First 12 Patients in the VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 Combination Trial of PDS0101-KEYTRUDA in Advanced Head and Neck Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 14:30  |  76   |   |   

No dose limiting toxicities observed in initial group of 12 patients

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced its VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 study for the treatment of advanced human papillomavirus (HPV16)-associated head and neck cancer achieved its preliminary safety benchmark in its first 12 patients. Enrollment in the trial, which studies PDS0101 administered in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), will now continue to full enrollment of the first stage of the study, which will assess efficacy in 17 checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) naïve patients and in an additional group of 21 patients who have also failed prior therapy with checkpoint inhibitors (CPI refractory). The trial is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co.

VERSATILE-002 is studying two groups of HPV16-positive head and neck cancer patients whose cancer has returned or spread. The first group has not been previously treated with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI naïve). The second group of patients have failed multiple treatments including CPI therapy (CPI refractory). As specified in the clinical trial design, the achievement of an objective response as measured by radiographic tumor responses according to RECIST 1.1 (tumor reduction of 30% or more) among at least four of the first 17 patients in the CPI naïve arm and at least 2 patients in the first 21 patients of the CPI refractory arm will trigger advancement to the second stage of the study and full enrollment of the planned 95 patients.

“The achievement of this important milestone in the VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 clinical trial strengthens the evidence regarding the safety of PDS0101. Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) generally appear to be limited to transient, manageable local injection site reactions,” commented Dr. Lauren V. Wood, Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech. “There is an enormous unmet medical need for more effective treatment of advanced head and neck cancer. We believe the combination of PDS0101 and KEYTRUDA has the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes for these patients who have limited treatment options. We look forward to continuing to share data from this trial as they become available.”

Seite 1 von 4


Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PDS Biotech Achieves Safety Requirement Milestone For the First 12 Patients in the VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 Combination Trial of PDS0101-KEYTRUDA in Advanced Head and Neck Cancer No dose limiting toxicities observed in initial group of 12 patientsFLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrMining Veteran Tom Obradovich Joins FenixOro Advisory Committee
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:01 UhrGritstone Announces Dosing of First Volunteer in Trial Evaluating Self-Amplifying mRNA as a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster and Immunogenicity Enhancer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrBunker Hill Announces Updated PEA: 42% Increase in NPV to $143M, 29% Decrease in AISC, 41% Increase in FCF Over Extended 11 Year Mine Life
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
19.09.21Aktienmarkt: Trendloses Geplänkel auf hohem Niveau
Dr. Marc-Oliver Lux | Kommentare
17.09.21Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $403 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.212022 GO SMART Award Welcomes World's Smart Cities Solutions & Practices to Learn, Share and Compete with One Another
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
17.09.21Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC HIRES EX DKSH SENIOR EXECUTIVE DR TANJA SCHAFFER, TO HEAD UP ITS GLOBAL INGREDIENTS BUSINESS AND AS CEO OF HBC SWITZERLAND GMBH
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Freddie Mac Prices $907 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-745
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Fireweed Intersects Three Distinct High-Grade Zinc Zones Including 23.77% Zinc, 3.44% Lead, and 75.7 g/t Silver Over 10.42 m in New Zone at Boundary West
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Ayala Pharmaceuticals Presents Preliminary Clinical Data from the Ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY Trial and Announces Pre-Clinical Proof of Concept Data for Enhanced Activity of AL101 in Combination with Approved Cancer Therapies in ACC
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten