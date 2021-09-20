Horizon Bank Completes Acquisition of 14 Michigan Branches, Expanding Midwest Retail Footprint

The acquisition of the 14 branches and associated deposits and loans from TCF National Bank, now The Huntington National Bank, adds mass and scale to Horizon’s Midland market and extends its footprint into attractive markets in the northern and central regions of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) (“Horizon”), announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of 14 branches in 11 Michigan counties.

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest employees and customers to Horizon Bank and look forward to serving growing numbers of consumers, small businesses, non-profits, and municipalities through our expanded Midwest footprint and this natural extension of our low-cost deposit franchise,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said.

Conversion of the branches began Friday evening, September 17, 2021, and continued through the weekend, with all 14 locations reopening this morning, Monday, September 20, 2021, as Horizon Bank branches. This latest branch transaction is Horizon Bank’s 15th acquisition since 2002 and fifth in the last five years.

Mr. Dwight added, “I’ve been so proud of our entire team as they remain focused on a well-executed integration of these new branches, which include more than 50,000 primarily retail and small business customers accounts.”

Horizon Bank now operates 88 bank branches, including 29 in Michigan, and customers across its diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets conduct a majority of their transactions through its convenient digital and virtual banking channels.

Customers of the newly acquired branches have received regular communications from Horizon Bank and The Huntington National Bank, and may also visit www.horizonbank.com/welcometcf or call 888-873-2640 for more information.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon’s retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana’s Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.