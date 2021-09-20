Sera Prognostics to be Added to Russell 2000 Index

“We are pleased to be included in the Russell 2000 Index following our transition to a public company in July,” said Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D., M.S., Chairman and CEO of Sera Prognostics. “This is the latest milestone for our company that will expand awareness of Sera within the investment community as we scale our PreTRM test and expand revenue to build shareholder value.”

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company (Nasdaq: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced that according to a preliminary list of initial public offering (IPO) additions to the Russell indexes, the company will be added to the Russell 2000 Index effective Sept. 20, 2021.

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Sera Prognostics is a leading health diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of women and babies through precision pregnancy care. Sera’s mission is to deliver early, pivotal information in pregnancy to physicians, enabling them to improve the health of their patients, resulting in reductions in the costs of healthcare delivery. Sera has a robust pipeline of innovative diagnostic tests focused on the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. Sera’s precision medicine PreTRM test reports to a physician the individualized risk of spontaneous premature delivery in a pregnancy, enabling earlier proactive interventions in women with higher risk. Sera Prognostics is located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Preterm Birth

Preterm birth is defined as any birth before 37 weeks’ gestation and is the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. The 2020 March of Dimes Report Card shows that of approximately 3.8 million babies born annually in the United States, more than one in ten is born prematurely. Prematurity is associated with a significantly increased risk of major long-term medical complications, including learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, chronic respiratory illness, intellectual disability, seizures, and vision and hearing loss, and can generate significant costs throughout the lives of affected children. The annual health care costs to manage short- and long-term complications of prematurity in the United States have been estimated to be approximately $25 billion.