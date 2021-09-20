INNOVATE Corp. Completes Name Change from HC2 Holdings, Inc.

The completion of the name change reflects the Company’s focus on innovative growth businesses, including its best-in-class Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum segments. In connection with the rebranding, the Company has relocated its corporate website to www.INNOVATECorp.com where investors and other stakeholders may find additional information.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) (“INNOVATE” or the “Company”) today announced its successful name change from HC2 Holdings, Inc., which became effective today. The Company’s common stock will continue to be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange, with trading to begin under its new ticker symbol, “VATE”, at market open on September 20, 2021.

“Our name change to INNOVATE Corp. marks the beginning of our next chapter as a platform of best-in-class assets in three key areas of the new economy: Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum,” said Avie Glazer, Chairman of INNOVATE. “We look forward to capitalizing on our unique position to drive meaningful value for all stakeholders.”

As previously announced, INNOVATE’s common stock will bear a new CUSIP number (45784J 105) and a new ISIN (US45784J1051).

No action is required by stockholders with respect to the name change.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., formerly HC2 Holdings, Inc., is a portfolio of best-in-class assets in three key areas of the new economy – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum. Dedicated to stakeholder capitalism, INNOVATE employs over 4,300 people across its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit: www.INNOVATECorp.com .

