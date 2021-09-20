Todos Medical Receives Trademark Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Its 3CL Protease Inhibitor Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate Tollovir

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a medical diagnostics and solutions company with comprehensive product offerings, today announced it has received a notice of allowance from the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for a trademark covering the Company’s proprietary 3CL protease inhibitor oral antiviral drug candidate NLC-V-01, also known as Tollovir. In 2020, a Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Tollovir in hospitalized patients was completed by the Company’s joint venture partner NLC Pharma Israel, and the Company and NLC are currently enrolling a Phase 2 clinical study in Israel in hospitalized patients. Pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical studies are currently being planned for both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients.



“We are pleased with the speed with which the trademark for the brand name of our COVID-19 3CL protease inhibitor oral antiviral drug candidate Tollovir was issued,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “While we are pushing forward with our efforts to complete ongoing clinical studies in Israel and initiate pivotal studies in India, we are also very focused on engaging the US FDA to evaluate Tollovir potentially as part of the Emergency Use Authorization pathway in the United States. Results from the first clinical trial of Tollovir are being readied for release. We believe the USPTO moved quickly to authorize Tollovir’s trademark so that there would be a clear regulatory and marketing distinction with our dietary supplement product Tollovid.”

For more information, please visit www.todosmedical.com. For more information on the Company’s CLIA/CAP certified lab Provista Diagnostics, Inc. please visit www.provistadx.com.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. In 20201, Todos completed the acquisition of U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa breast cancer blood test. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos is focused on the commercialization of Videssa and will bring the TBIA tests to market thereafter.