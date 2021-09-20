NRS Introduces New POS Security Alarm to Enhance Security for Independent Retail Stores

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), the operator of a leading point-of-sale (POS) network for independent retailers nationwide and a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), unveiled a new premium security feature -- the NRS POS Emergency Call Button. The Call Button is an alarm system cleverly hidden within the NRS point-of-sale (POS) register terminal that enables the store owner or operator to covertly request an emergency police dispatch.

The New ‘NRS POS Emergency Call Button’ Enables Retailers to Alert Police to Robberies Without Tipping Off Thieves

“Small, neighborhood convenience stores are frequently targeted by thieves,” said Elie Y. Katz, founder and CEO of NRS. “Stores are open late and often operate with just one or two employees. Since the pandemic, we’ve seen a spike in convenience store robberies and a disturbing increase in violent attacks.”

“To help safeguard these businesses and protect their employees, we have developed a patented theft deterrent feature: The NRS POS Emergency Call Button,” Katz added. “The Call Button feature is carefully disguised on our POS unit’s merchant-facing touch screen. It silently requests an emergency police dispatch to the store location when the NRS terminal operator opens the cash drawer.”

The NRS POS Emergency Call Button feature is now available in New York State and will be rolled out in other parts of the country in the coming months. In New York State, the alarm system is offered through NRS’ partnership with Top Security Alarms*, a leading alarm company in the region for over 40 years.

To learn more about the NRS POS Emergency Call Button premium feature or to request it for your point-of-sale terminal, please call (888) 755-9838 or visit nrsplus.com/ecb.

* Top Security Alarms also provides video surveillance and other security-related services. Top Security Alarms LIC# 12000017671

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and NRS Pay credit card processing for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. The POS system provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers manage operations and finances more effectively including sales, inventory and users tracking, remote store management via app and web portal, integration with Boss Revolution communication and payment services including the popular BR Club customer loyalty program. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers and their predominantly urban customer bases nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

