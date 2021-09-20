Safe-T Group’s Privacy Business Unit Launches New Web Data Collection-as-a-Service Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, announced today the launch of a new enterprise data collection solution, enabling unlimited collection of online, public, web-based data. The new product will be an addition to Safe-T’s enterprise privacy business unit solutions portfolio which continues to focus on expanding its presence in the large and growing data collection market.

Delivered as a Data Collection-as-a-Service (DCaaS) and powered by Safe-T’s unique hybrid enterprise privacy network which is utilized by hundreds of business customers around the world, the web data collector solution will allow enterprises to gather information at any scale from any public-facing website. Using a simple, yet powerful API interface that allows for easy integration into any major data analytics platform, enterprise customers will be able to gather needed web data at a 100% success rate without the need for complex web crawlers or utilizing a proxy network. Safe-T’s new data collector will address key needs for data-driven decision making based upon publicly available web information across numerous use-cases including e-commerce, price comparison, brand protection, SEO and market research. This will allow enterprises to achieve competitive advantages in their industry without having to invest significantly in their infrastructure, saving time and reducing workload.

Shachar Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Safe-T Group, noted: "Safe-T's expansion into web data collection is a natural extension of our existing enterprise solution portfolio. Web data collection is a large global opportunity and a market that is still in the early stages of growth, and our entry into this space is another important step in our ongoing efforts to build Safe-T into the ‘one-stop-shop’ for all aspects of consumer and enterprise cybersecurity and privacy."

According to a report from Grand View Research , the global data collection market is estimated to grow from around $1.6 billion in 2021 to $8.21 billion in 2028. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% from 2021 to 2028.

For more information on Safe-T and its privacy and cybersecurity solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit https://www.safe-t.com and corporate presentation.