checkAd

Safe-T Group’s Privacy Business Unit Launches New Web Data Collection-as-a-Service Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

New Web Data Service Solution to Provide Scalable Collection of Worldwide Publicly Available Data Pools to Aid in Enterprise Data Analysis and Decision Making

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, announced today the launch of a new enterprise data collection solution, enabling unlimited collection of online, public, web-based data. The new product will be an addition to Safe-T’s enterprise privacy business unit solutions portfolio which continues to focus on expanding its presence in the large and growing data collection market.

Delivered as a Data Collection-as-a-Service (DCaaS) and powered by Safe-T’s unique hybrid enterprise privacy network which is utilized by hundreds of business customers around the world, the web data collector solution will allow enterprises to gather information at any scale from any public-facing website. Using a simple, yet powerful API interface that allows for easy integration into any major data analytics platform, enterprise customers will be able to gather needed web data at a 100% success rate without the need for complex web crawlers or utilizing a proxy network. Safe-T’s new data collector will address key needs for data-driven decision making based upon publicly available web information across numerous use-cases including e-commerce, price comparison, brand protection, SEO and market research. This will allow enterprises to achieve competitive advantages in their industry without having to invest significantly in their infrastructure, saving time and reducing workload.

Shachar Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Safe-T Group, noted: "Safe-T's expansion into web data collection is a natural extension of our existing enterprise solution portfolio. Web data collection is a large global opportunity and a market that is still in the early stages of growth, and our entry into this space is another important step in our ongoing efforts to build Safe-T into the ‘one-stop-shop’ for all aspects of consumer and enterprise cybersecurity and privacy."

According to a report from Grand View Research, the global data collection market is estimated to grow from around $1.6 billion in 2021 to $8.21 billion in 2028. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% from 2021 to 2028.

For more information on Safe-T and its privacy and cybersecurity solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit https://www.safe-t.com and corporate presentation.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safe-T Group’s Privacy Business Unit Launches New Web Data Collection-as-a-Service Solution New Web Data Service Solution to Provide Scalable Collection of Worldwide Publicly Available Data Pools to Aid in Enterprise Data Analysis and Decision MakingHERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...