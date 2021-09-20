checkAd

DGAP-News PWO lays the foundation for even faster revenue growth at its Mexican site

PWO lays the foundation for even faster revenue growth at its Mexican site

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

PWO lays the foundation for even faster revenue growth at its Mexican site

- Groundbreaking ceremony for new logistics hall

- Additional capacity for start-ups and ramp-ups of new series productions

- Expansion of cleaning capacity for metal components with state-of-the-art, sustainable technology

Groundbreaking ceremony for new logistics hall at PWO's site in Mexico. Left to right: Edgardo Román, CEO PWO de México, Carlo Lazzarini, CEO PWO AG, Günter Friedrich Multhaup, CFO PWO de México


Oberkirch, September 20, 2021 - PWO AG's Mexican site is heading for a new phase of high growth. In order to realize this while maintaining process safety and efficiency, a new logistics hall with more than 1,200 square meters of space is being built. A groundbreaking ceremony just held marks construction commencement. It is scheduled to go into operation in the first quarter of 2022.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, our Mexican site has performed very successfully in recent years. In the first half of 2021, revenue was already significantly higher than in the first half of 2019. At the same time, a high volume of new orders has been acquired in recent years - in the first half of 2021 alone, new business significantly exceeded the total revenue of 2020 and of the pre-coronavirus year of 2019.

The new hall will increase the logistics space at the Mexican site by around fifty percent, securing the future start-up and ramp-up of new series productions. At the same time, the material flow at the site, which is already operating at high capacity, can thus be significantly improved in order to gain additional space in the production areas.

The additional space will be used to increase cleaning capacity for metal components, likewise by around fifty percent. This will be achieved with state-of-the-art technology that is both efficient and environmentally friendly, helping to reduce energy consumption and the use of solvents. Undesirable aerosol formation can also be prevented.

DatumTitel
14:35 UhrDGAP-News: PWO schafft am mexikanischen Standort Voraussetzungen für weitere Beschleunigung des Umsatzwachstums
30.08.21DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO intensiviert Zukunftsprogramm „Operational Excellence' am Produktionsstandort Oberkirch
30.08.21DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO intensifies 'Operational Excellence' future program at its Oberkirch production site
26.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: PWO verzichtet auf die Inanspruchnahme der KfW-Kredite
26.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: PWO decides not to utilize KfW loans
