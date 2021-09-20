checkAd

Arecor Announces Positive Headline Results From First Phase i Clinical Trial of At278 Ultra-Concentrated Ultra-Rapid Acting Insulin Candidate for Diabetes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 14:39  |  79   |   |   

Arecor Therapeutics plc
(“Arecor”, the “Company” or the “Group”)

ARECOR ANNOUNCES POSITIVE HEADLINE RESULTS FROM FIRST PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL OF AT278 ULTRA-CONCENTRATED ULTRA-RAPID ACTING INSULIN CANDIDATE FOR DIABETES

  • AT278 delivers significantly accelerated PK/PD profile compared to NovoRapid
  • Potential to be first concentrated (500U/mL) ultra-rapid acting insulin product enabling miniaturisation of next generation insulin delivery devices
  • Potential to enable more effective disease management for insulin resistant patients requiring >200 units of insulin per day

Cambridge, UK, 20 September 2021. Arecor Therapeutics plc (AIM: AREC), the biopharmaceutical company advancing today’s therapies to enable healthier lives, today announces that its ultra-concentrated ultra-rapid acting insulin, AT278 met all of its primary and secondary endpoints with positive headline results from the Phase I clinical trial.

Sarah Howell, Chief Executive Officer of Arecor, said: "The successful completion of our AT278 Phase I clinical trial is an important milestone for Arecor. AT278 has the potential to disrupt the market for insulin treatment in people with diabetes, as the first concentrated, yet rapid acting, insulin – a critical enabler in the development of next generation miniaturised insulin delivery systems. The study had been designed to achieve PK/PD equivalence with a comparable dose of lower concentration NovoRapid. The achievement of a superior PK/PD profile goes beyond our expectations and for that we are delighted.

“These positive data for AT278, the second product in our diabetes franchise, follow the earlier positive results from the Phase I clinical trial of AT247, our ultra-rapid acting insulin for diabetes. Together they position Arecor with a unique combination of ultra-concentrated and ultra-rapid insulin candidates offering the potential to meet the broad needs of patients across the growing diabetes market.”

AT278 is an ultra-concentrated (500 U/mL) novel formulation of insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection, even when delivered at a high concentration, and hence via a lower injection volume. Currently, there are no concentrated (>200 U/mL) rapid acting insulin products on the market and therefore AT278 has the potential to be the first such product available to patients. It has the potential to enable more effective management of blood glucose levels to the increasing number of people with diabetes with high daily insulin requirements (>200 units/day) whilst maintaining the convenience and compliance benefits of being able to deliver these high insulin doses in a lower injection volume via a single injection. In addition, a truly rapid acting concentrated insulin is also a critical step towards the advancement and miniaturisation of the next generation of insulin delivery devices.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arecor Announces Positive Headline Results From First Phase i Clinical Trial of At278 Ultra-Concentrated Ultra-Rapid Acting Insulin Candidate for Diabetes Arecor Therapeutics plc(“Arecor”, the “Company” or the “Group”) ARECOR ANNOUNCES POSITIVE HEADLINE RESULTS FROM FIRST PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL OF AT278 ULTRA-CONCENTRATED ULTRA-RAPID ACTING INSULIN CANDIDATE FOR DIABETES AT278 delivers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...