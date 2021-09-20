Arecor Announces Positive Headline Results From First Phase i Clinical Trial of At278 Ultra-Concentrated Ultra-Rapid Acting Insulin Candidate for Diabetes

Sarah Howell, Chief Executive Officer of Arecor, said: "The successful completion of our AT278 Phase I clinical trial is an important milestone for Arecor. AT278 has the potential to disrupt the market for insulin treatment in people with diabetes, as the first concentrated, yet rapid acting, insulin – a critical enabler in the development of next generation miniaturised insulin delivery systems. The study had been designed to achieve PK/PD equivalence with a comparable dose of lower concentration NovoRapid. The achievement of a superior PK/PD profile goes beyond our expectations and for that we are delighted.

“These positive data for AT278, the second product in our diabetes franchise, follow the earlier positive results from the Phase I clinical trial of AT247, our ultra-rapid acting insulin for diabetes. Together they position Arecor with a unique combination of ultra-concentrated and ultra-rapid insulin candidates offering the potential to meet the broad needs of patients across the growing diabetes market.”

AT278 is an ultra-concentrated (500 U/mL) novel formulation of insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection, even when delivered at a high concentration, and hence via a lower injection volume. Currently, there are no concentrated (>200 U/mL) rapid acting insulin products on the market and therefore AT278 has the potential to be the first such product available to patients. It has the potential to enable more effective management of blood glucose levels to the increasing number of people with diabetes with high daily insulin requirements (>200 units/day) whilst maintaining the convenience and compliance benefits of being able to deliver these high insulin doses in a lower injection volume via a single injection. In addition, a truly rapid acting concentrated insulin is also a critical step towards the advancement and miniaturisation of the next generation of insulin delivery devices.