Bakhu Holdings, Corp. Announces Appointment of Teddy C. Scott As CEO and Chair of the Board

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Bakhu Holdings, Corp. (OTC PINK:BKUH) today announced that Teddy C. Scott, 55, Ph.D., J.D., has accepted positions as CEO and Chair of the Board for the cell replication technology company. Scott, …

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Bakhu Holdings, Corp. (OTC PINK:BKUH) today announced that Teddy C. Scott, 55, Ph.D., J.D., has accepted positions as CEO and Chair of the Board for the cell replication technology company. Scott, known as "Teddy" throughout the industry, has more than 20 years in biotechnology research, intellectual property law and the cannabis industry.

Teddy has been recognized for his leadership in the development of the U.S. cannabis industry by shaping rigorous production and development standards for creating high quality, reliable cannabis products. After an extensive international search, the Board found a direct skills match with Bakhu's objectives to maximize its years of R&D and laboratory testing in cell replication technology and related proprietary equipment, processes and formulation to produce, manufacture and sell cannabis-related (cannabinoid) products.

Foto: Accesswire

His immediate objectives for Bakhu:

Transition the business from focusing on R&D to commercialization;

Explore strategic transactions;

Build-out the management team;

Work with the existing Board and search team to recruit additional Board members, especially independent members;

Deepen the industry's understanding of the sublicensing program;

Continue innovation initiatives; and

Expand intellectual property portfolio.

He is the well-known in the cannabis industry as the founder and former CEO of PharmaCann, where he was CEO from 2014 to 2019; and former CEO at Ethos from 2020 to 2021,

Teddy was also a founder and serves as a Director of SmartHealth Catalyzer from 2019 to present. The company focuses on advancing extraordinary biotechnology developed at leading Midwest universities.

His legal experience primarily involving patents, licensing and strategic partnerships focusing on the drug, pharmaceutical and medical device areas was at law firms including: Polsinelli PC, of which he was a shareholder, 2006-2015; Howrey LLP, 2003-2006; Katten Muchin Zavis Rosenman, 2001-2003; Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, 2000-2001; and McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff, 1998-2000.

Teddy earned a BS in Biochemistry from Texas Tech University in 1990; received a Ph.D. in Molecular Biophysics from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in 1997; attended the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law from 1997 to 1998; and received his J.D., cum laude, from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 2000.