checkAd

Bakhu Holdings, Corp. Announces Appointment of Teddy C. Scott As CEO and Chair of the Board

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021, 14:43  |  27   |   |   

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Bakhu Holdings, Corp. (OTC PINK:BKUH) today announced that Teddy C. Scott, 55, Ph.D., J.D., has accepted positions as CEO and Chair of the Board for the cell replication technology company. Scott, …

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Bakhu Holdings, Corp. (OTC PINK:BKUH) today announced that Teddy C. Scott, 55, Ph.D., J.D., has accepted positions as CEO and Chair of the Board for the cell replication technology company. Scott, known as "Teddy" throughout the industry, has more than 20 years in biotechnology research, intellectual property law and the cannabis industry.

Foto: Accesswire

Teddy has been recognized for his leadership in the development of the U.S. cannabis industry by shaping rigorous production and development standards for creating high quality, reliable cannabis products. After an extensive international search, the Board found a direct skills match with Bakhu's objectives to maximize its years of R&D and laboratory testing in cell replication technology and related proprietary equipment, processes and formulation to produce, manufacture and sell cannabis-related (cannabinoid) products.

Foto: Accesswire

His immediate objectives for Bakhu:

  • Transition the business from focusing on R&D to commercialization;
  • Explore strategic transactions;
  • Build-out the management team;
  • Work with the existing Board and search team to recruit additional Board members, especially independent members;
  • Deepen the industry's understanding of the sublicensing program;
  • Continue innovation initiatives; and
  • Expand intellectual property portfolio.

He is the well-known in the cannabis industry as the founder and former CEO of PharmaCann, where he was CEO from 2014 to 2019; and former CEO at Ethos from 2020 to 2021,

Teddy was also a founder and serves as a Director of SmartHealth Catalyzer from 2019 to present. The company focuses on advancing extraordinary biotechnology developed at leading Midwest universities.

His legal experience primarily involving patents, licensing and strategic partnerships focusing on the drug, pharmaceutical and medical device areas was at law firms including: Polsinelli PC, of which he was a shareholder, 2006-2015; Howrey LLP, 2003-2006; Katten Muchin Zavis Rosenman, 2001-2003; Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, 2000-2001; and McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff, 1998-2000.

Teddy earned a BS in Biochemistry from Texas Tech University in 1990; received a Ph.D. in Molecular Biophysics from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in 1997; attended the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law from 1997 to 1998; and received his J.D., cum laude, from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 2000.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bakhu Holdings, Corp. Announces Appointment of Teddy C. Scott As CEO and Chair of the Board LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Bakhu Holdings, Corp. (OTC PINK:BKUH) today announced that Teddy C. Scott, 55, Ph.D., J.D., has accepted positions as CEO and Chair of the Board for the cell replication technology company. Scott, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries’ Innovative Recycling Technology
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Core Assets Expands Blue Property to District Scale Land Package
Hannan Channel Samples 1.6m @ 5.3% Copper and 83 G/T Silver and Confirms Reduced Shale Host at ...
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Enables Gene Expression Analysis in mPCa
Ammpower Takes Next Step Towards Port Infrastructure Construction - Hires Veteran Industry Leader ...
Edesa Biotech Announces Positive Phase 2 Data of Its Monoclonal Antibody in Hospitalized COVID-19 ...
EHT's Puerto Rico JV Receives $21M Order For 141 Additional Homes & Begins Housing Construction
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Acquires 21% Minority Interest in Gaucho Group, Inc and Its E-Commerce ...
U.S. Midstream Energy Leader Adopts CIM Machine Learning Solution to Augment Its Pipeline Asset ...
Titel
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Novamind to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
Pond Technologies Responds to Request by OTC Markets
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...