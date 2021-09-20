checkAd

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Slate of Strong Board Nominees to Support the Company's Refreshed Strategy and Drive Value Creation for Stockholders

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021   

RMCF Nominees Bring Diverse Skills, Relevant Expertise and Public Company Experience Specifically Suited to Support Company's Value Creation StrategyPresentation Highlights RMCF's Refreshed Strategy, Transformation Initiatives and Enhanced Corporate …

RMCF Nominees Bring Diverse Skills, Relevant Expertise and Public Company Experience Specifically Suited to Support Company's Value Creation Strategy

Presentation Highlights RMCF's Refreshed Strategy, Transformation Initiatives and Enhanced Corporate Governance Initiatives to Support the Company's Next Chapter of Growth

Urges All Stockholders to Vote "FOR" ALL of the Company's Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company" or "RMCF"), one of North America's largest retailers, franchisers and manufacturers of premium, handcrafted chocolates and confections, today announced that it has filed an investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting"), currently scheduled for October 6, 2021.

The presentation highlights the following:

  • RMCF has nominated a slate of strong directors with the relevant experiences, diverse skills and forward-looking expertise to best position the Company for long-term growth, innovation and to maximize stockholder value creation.
  • The Company has implemented significant Board refreshment and corporate governance enhancements over the last several years. With the election of the Board's nominees at the Annual Meeting, greater than a majority of the Board will have recently been refreshed, all of whom are independent.
  • With a 40-year legacy of delivering memorable experiences and gourmet confections, RMCF is well-positioned to execute its refreshed growth strategy, drive innovation and maximize value for stockholders.
  • AB Value Management LLC ("AB Value") continues to ignore the best interest of stockholders.

"Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's Board nominees possess the skills and diverse experiences to support management's refreshed growth strategy," said Rahul Mewawalla, Chairperson of RMCF's Board. "We have substantially refreshed the Board and are taking decisive, strategic action to grow the Company, support our franchisees and continue delivering the premium, handcrafted chocolates and confections our customers love. We are excited about the Company's future and confident that this highly-qualified group of nominees will guide RMCF's Senior Leadership in the Company's strategic execution to drive enhanced value for all stockholders."

