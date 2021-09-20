checkAd

Recruiter.com Enhances AI Software to Index Over 150 Million Profiles

Positioned as an early leader in an expansive new market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions, today announced that its artificial intelligence ("AI") software now indexes over 150 million profiles, empowering employers with the capacity to automate candidate campaigning and engagement to a massive network of talent profiles.

"During a time of massive talent shortage, we are excited to offer clients a technology solution that offers true scale," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "After we acquired Upsider in Q2, we worked to improve the efficacy and efficiency of the product, investing in data engineering, communication capacity, and improvements to our machine learning. AI's application to recruiting is just beginning, and we see Recruiter.com positioned as a leader in this new market."

Sohn continued, "In addition to launching our AI-powered Amplify product last week, we have made dramatic strides in our core AI Software product, which is available as a subscription to employers. We're helping companies from seed-stage to the Fortune 100 with their talent needs, and our expanded AI capabilities should continue to strengthen our talent acquisition solution set."

With the global AI recruitment market expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2027, according to Absolute Market Insights, and IndustryArc having a similar forecast for the AI recruiting market at a CAGR of 6.76%, up from $580M in 2019, industry analysts appear to expect robust application and use of AI within recruitment and talent acquisition.

Recruiter.com's AI Software now indexes over 150 million profiles from a broad range of professions and industries. For example, the search index includes everything from 1,100,000 million retail sales professionals to 475,000 software engineers and data scientists. In addition, with Recruiter.com AI Software's diversity selection, employers can spotlight diverse candidates by gender, ethnicity, or military background.

"At Recruiter.com, we see the future transforming recruiting into an on-demand, technology-led process, said Josh McBride, SVP of AI Solutions. "The value of recruiters is being truly recognized in the market, as recent LinkedIn data shows soaring demand for the profession. We not only offer our AI Software as a standalone SaaS but also pair the technology with on-demand recruiters, offering employers an effective total solution. We look forward to continued product improvement as we work with our clients to drive new feature sets and capabilities that drive successful candidate matches."

